Raiders looking to build off momentum from Saturday OT win

The Prince Albert Raiders are looking to keep the good times rolling at home this week.

The Raiders went 1-2-0-0 on their Alberta road swing last week with losses against Calgary and Lethbridge before closing out the trip with a 5-4 overtime win against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday night.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says he is hoping Prince Albert is able to gain some confidence after the win over the conference leading Tigers.

“I think it’s a confidence thing. We played a real good team and played them hard. Both teams had momentum and things like that. We came up on the winning side with the late power play in overtime that got us the win, but the margin is real thin. Medicine Hat’s an explosive team. You’ve got to play when they have the puck, you’ve got to do the right things and that’s what we need to do.”

In Saturday’s game in Medicine Hat, the Raiders won the special teams battle scoring three times on their five power play opportunities while holding the Tigers to just one power play goal five chances.

Wednesday’s game will be the second game in a back-to-back for the Tigers who were taking on the Saskatoon Blades at the SaskTel Centre on Tuesday night. Results of that game were not available as of press time.

Truitt says the Raiders will look to play their brand of hockey in their second straight meeting with the Tigers.

“There might be a few adjustments here or there, just maybe details that we need to highlight to this point. We know that the strength is how we play, our effort, our character, how hard we have to play. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. It’s kind of like wiping the slate clean. One game could be one way, the next night could be totally different. What you’re asking for is consistent play within your team and play to the best of their abilities.”

As of press time on Tuesday night, the Raiders currently sit tied for first place in the East Division with the Saskatoon Blades. Prince Albert currently has the edge in the tiebreaker due to winning more games overall then the Blades this season.

The Brandon Wheat Kings and Swift Current Broncos also sit within striking distance of the division lead within four points of the Raiders.

Truitt says the Raiders have done a great job recovering from a 2-7-2-0 start, but still have work to do to claim the division title.

“They certainly have been (tight). You take a look at the climb that we’ve had to do and it’s been real impressive. Players have done such a good job in not only preparing themselves but pushing each other and I think that room has really done a great job in doing that. Our leadership group has done a great job. Our younger guys have really followed the right way and I like where it’s at right now. It’s just a boost that these guys are digging in and they’re helping each other out.”

One player getting his first taste of the playoff push is 16-year-old rookie Riley Boychuk. In 44 games this season, the former second overall pick has registered nine goals and 10 assists for the Raiders.

Boychuk says everyone in the Raider dressing room is aware of the situation in the standings and that they’ll need to play their best hockey down the stretch.

“We look at the standings, everybody does. It’s tight right now. We know we’re at the top. We know that those teams are hungry to get us, our goal is to stay there. These next three games on home soil are going to be huge for us and against good opponents too.”

Puck drop between the Raiders and Tigers is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

sports@paherald.sk.ca