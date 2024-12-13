Raiders knock off Warriors

The Prince Albert Raiders took the lead in the third period and never let go as part of a 6-3 decision over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday night.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says it was a good win for the team.

“You get off to a decent start and then it tightens right up. In the third period, it could go either way. We just kept it simple and used our speed. Got our forecheck going a little bit better. A couple of big saves that we needed, obviously. Things happened at the right time for us so it was good to get that win.”

Aiden Oiring would open the scoring at the 12:31 mark with an unassisted goal, for his 12th of the season. Moose Jaw would attempt to clear the zone, but the puck would hit Oiring in the chest. The 19-year-old would glove the puck down to the ice and fire a wrist shot that beat rookie netminder Josh Banini.

Cumberland House product Pavel McKenzie would tie the game with a power play goal at the 17:03 mark. Owen Berge and Lynden Lakovic assisted on the play.

Shots favoured Prince Albert 18-8 after the first period.

Prince Albert would strike with a power play goal of their own at the 6:18 mark of the second period. Seattle Kraken prospect Lukas Dragicevic would blast a slap shot from the point past a screened Banini for his third goal of the season. Niall Crocker would provide the lone assist.

A highlight reel shorthanded goal from Rilen Kovacevic would tie the game at the 11:10 mark of the middle frame. The overage forward would beat Max Hildebrand with a toe drag wrist shot from just inside the blue line. The goal was unassisted.

On the same power play, Krzysztof Macias would restore the Raider lead with his seventh goal of the season. The 20-year-old Polish import would put a loose puck past an outstretched Banini. Crocker and Dragicevic picked up the assists.

A power play goal from Rilen Kovacevic would pull the Warriors even at the 10:38 mark of the third period. The 20-year-old would fire a wrist shot from the point that beat Hildebrand through traffic for his second goal of the night. Aiden Ziprick and Pavel McKenzie assisted on the play.

Just under three minutes later, Harrison Lodewyk would put the Raiders ahead with his third goal of the season at the 13:23 mark of the final frame. Crocker and Tyrone Sobry assisted on the play.

It was Lodewyk’s first goal since Oct. 14 in Kelowna. Truitt says Lodewyk is a valuable piece to the Raider lineup and he was glad to see him contribute on the scoresheet.

“His energy, his speed, he always brings that every day in practices and in games. He doesn’t change. For him to do that, it’s not surprising. It’s good that he gets rewarded with two goals here tonight. He was an impact player here all night long.”

Prince Albert put the game away with empty net tallies from Lodewyk and Brayden Dube.

Max Hildebrand made 27 saves for the Raiders in his first start since returning from injury.

Truitt says he was pleased with what he saw from the 20-year-old netminder.

“Coming off a little bit of a break here, you wonder how they’re going to react. We weren’t concerned about it, but as a goaltender, you never really quite know how they’re going to start. He looked solid here tonight, looking the same as he has before.”

Prince Albert returns to action on Saturday night when they welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca