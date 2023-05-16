Raiders ink top selections Rudolph, Boychuk

The two top Raider draft picks from last week’s 2023 WHL Prospects Draft put pen to paper on Monday afternoon as Daxon Rudolph and Riley Boychuk have signed WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

“It feels great being selected (and signing) with such a great organization,” Rudolph said in a press release to the Daily Herald. “I’m really proud of myself, and I’m ready to get some work done in Prince Albert. They love winning and they’ve had some recent success, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it in the future.”

The Lacombe, Alberta product posted 17 goals and 33 assists across 50 games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep. He added 12 points across five playoff games as the Xtreme captured the CSSHL U15 championship.

Rudolph was the third player in franchise history to be selected first overall by the Prince Albert Raiders joining Kaiden Guhle and Kyle Chipchura

Chipchura was drafted 18th overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens and Guhle was selected 16th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, also by Montreal.

The Raiders were also on the clock with the second overall selection Thursday and selected Riley Boychuk from Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA.

Boychuk recorded 80 points in 33 regular season games and added 16 points in nine post season games as Airdrie won the AEHL U15 championship.

“It feels great to get drafted and sign with such a great organization with a lot of history,” Boychuk said. “I’m really grateful to be drafted by the Raiders. There have been a lot of high-level players that have played in Prince Albert, and I’ll do the best to be the best version of myself, and I hope in my time there we can make some more history and win a few championships.”

The Raiders selected three times in the first round last Thursday, including Rudolph, Boychuk and Ty Meunier who was taken seventh overall.

