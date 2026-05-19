Raiders hold heads high despite falling short of ultimate goal

For the first time in franchise history, the Prince Albert Raiders were defeated in the WHL final.

After wins in 1985 and 2019, Prince Albert came short of capturing their third title in franchise history. The Raiders captured their second consecutive East Division banner with a 52 win regular season and secured the Eastern Conference Championship, defeating the reigning champion Medicine Hat Tigers in six games.

However, the fell short in the WHL final, losing Game 5 to the Everett Silvertips at the Art Hauser Centre.

“I’m just extremely proud of the guys and the group and how hard they worked and everything that they’ve accomplished.” Raider head coach Ryan McDonald said in a postgame interview with the Herald. “(I’m) heartbroken for them as well too, the way it ends. But again, I’m just really proud of how they continued to battle and that never quit attitude.”

“That group in there was truly special and it was just an absolute pleasure and a privilege coming to the rink every single day to step on the ice with them. Whether it was in a practice setting or video room or whatever it may be, just being around them was an absolute pleasure all year. Again, I can’t think of the staff, my back office staff, my coaching staff, the front office staff, the dressing room, just how hard they competed every single day.”

Friday night also marked the final game for Raider captain Justice Christensen in the WHL. He was originally listed by the club ahead of the 2022-23 season and he skated in 299 career games, including the playoffs.

He quickly became a fan favorite in Prince Albert due to his hard hitting, gritty and physical style of play.

Christensen is signed to play pro hockey next season for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. Grand Rapids is the affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

When asked about his time in PA, Christensen says it was an incredibly special time in his life.

“It’s been incredible really. I think the reason why I’m so emotional right now is because of the memories and the journey I’ve been through to get here. To spend four years on the same team as there’s not many things people get to say that I was able to spend four years here and be a captain for two and just have so many memories and yeah it was great I couldn’t say a bad thing about my time in PA.”

The Raiders also graduate Aiden Oiring and Brayden Dube, who played their final games as well on Friday night. Both were trade acquisitions in the 2022-23 seasons with Oiring coming over from the Winnipeg ICE and Dube being part of the Nolan Allan trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Oiring is committed to play college hockey next season for the University of Nebraska-Omaha while Dube will rejoin former Raider teammate Max Hildebrand with the Bemidji State Beavers this coming fall.

McDonald says all three graduating 20-year-olds represented the organization extremely well.

“Three young men who are tremendous ambassadors of the Prince Albert Raider logo. Guys who are Raiders through and through, and once a Raider, always a Raider. I just can’t thank them enough. It’s been such a pleasure working with them for the four years. Justice Aiden and Brayden, I wish them nothing but success in their future endeavors.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca