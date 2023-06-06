Raiders Goldsmith to attend NHL Scouting Combine

When the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine kicks off in Buffalo, New York there will be a familiar face for Prince Albert Raider fans to keep tabs on.

Defenseman Terrell Goldsmith will be the lone Raider player attending the combine, joining 20 other players from the WHL.

The 2023 NHL Scouting Combine will see players undergo medical examinations on Jun. 7 while undergoing fitness testing on Jun. 10

Goldsmith posted three goals and six assists and 102 penalty minutes across 58 games for the Raiders. In the final rankings released by NHL Central Scouting, Goldsmith sits 180th in North American Skaters.

Other notable players from the WHL attending the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine include Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades), Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE), Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors), Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings) and Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings).

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is set to place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn from June 28-29.

