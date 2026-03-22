Raiders end regular season with second straight shut-out win, will play Red Deer in first round

The regular season is over. Bring on the playoffs.

The Prince Albert Raiders closed out the 2025-26 WHL season the way they opened it: with a win over their divisional rivals, the Saskatoon Blades.

Brayden Dube led the way with a pair of goals, and Steele Bass made 22 saves as the Raiders shut-out the Blades 4-0 for the second straight night.

Prince Albert made several roster changes heading into Saturday’s match-up. The Raiders left captain Justice Christensen, number one goalie Michal Orsulak, top goal scorer Max Heise, and trade deadline acquisition Braeden Cootes at home.

The list of fresh faces included Prince Albert Mintos defenceman Liam Myhre, playing in his third game with the Raiders this season.

Meanwhile, the Blades were without sniper Rowan Calvert, who led Saskatoon with 31 goals, and substituted rookie goaltender Ryley Budd in for starter Evan Gardner halfway through the second period. Otherwise, the Blades dressed their regular squad.

With Christensen not dressed, defenceman Hubert Clarke set the tone, squaring off with Blades centre Triston Mitchell-McElhone 19 seconds into the first period.

Alisher Sarkenov opened the scoring roughly eight minutes later when he deposited a rebound behind Gardner following a Benett Kelly point shot. Bass also picked up his first WHL assist on the tally.

Jonah Sivertson extended the lead with a power play marker with 5:18 to play in the first. Sivertson beat Gardner stick-side following a great heads-up pass from Sarkenov.

Dube made it 3-0 Raiders early in the second when he one-timed a Linden Burrett pass into the Saskatoon net. Dube added his second of the night on another one-timer midway through the second, this time courtesy of a Brandon Gorzynski feed.

The two teams played a fairly quiet third period before a skirmish broke out with 1:44 to play. It started when Blades defenceman Brayden Klimpke jostled Raider winger Maddix McCagherty after the whistle. While those two wrestled, Sivertson dropped the gloves for a spirited bout with Saskatoon’s Jack Kachkowski. Another Blade, Zach Olsen, dropped his gloves to get at Daxon Rudolph before both players were separated by the linesmen. Rudolph and Olsen were both given roughing minors and 10-minute misconducts. Klimpke and Mitchell-McElhone also received 10 minute misconducts on the play.

The Raiders left the skirmish with a four-minute power play. There were no more goals or scrums in the final 1:44 of play.

News and Notes:

• Bass made 30 saves to earn his 10th win of the WHL season. Former Minto Brady Holtvogt was the back-up. At the other end, Gardner made 24 saves before he was replaced by Budd.

• The Regina Pats, Red Deer Rebels, and Moose Jaw Warriors all lost on Saturday, meaning the standings remain unchanged from Friday night. The Rebels remain in the eighth and final playoff spot, which earns them an opening round match-up with the Raiders. The Pats finish seventh, and will play the Medicine Hat Tigers in round one. The Warriors miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

• Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28 in Prince Albert. The rest of the schedule has not been set as of press time.