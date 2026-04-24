Raiders eager to avenge 2025 second round sweep

The WHL season is long, but not as long as Daxon Rudolph’s memory.

A total of 83 games (nine playoff, 68 regular season, and six exhibition) have passed since the Medicine Hat Tigers knocked the Raiders out of the 2025 WHL playoffs. Rudolph has dressed for almost all of them, and he hasn’t forgotten that second round exit.

“I’m really looking forward to the Eastern Conference Finals,” the upbeat Raider defenceman said following Prince Albert’s series-clinching win over the Saskatoon Blades on April 15. “Med Hat knocked us out last year. We definitely remember that and we’ll be ready.”

The last playoff meeting between these two teams was fast-paced, high-powered, and heavily-titled in favour of the Tigers. After a pair of close games in Medicine Hat—including a 5-4 overtime classic in Game 2—the Tigers dominated the next two meetings at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert.

Gavin McKenna, Tanner Molendyk, and former Raider Ryder Ritchie led a stacked Tiger roster that outscored the Raiders 9-1 over the final two games on route to a second round sweep.



McKenna, Molendyk, and Ritchie have all moved on from the Gas City, but that hasn’t changed the mood in Prince Albert. Rudolph said they’re still looking to atone for last season’s exit. It’s a common view held in all corners of the Raider locker room.



“We know what we went through last year when they knocked us out in the second round,” Raider captain Justice Christensen said. “We’ll be hungry, and they’ll be ready too.”

The stream of Tiger victories continued into the 2025-26 season. It started on Nov. 11, when Kadon McCann stunned the Art Hauser Centre crowd with a late third period goal to give Medicine Hat a 3-2 win. It continued on Dec. 3, when the Raiders gave up four first period goals on route to a 7-1 loss.

It’s been all Raiders since then. The Prince Albert Club came out on top of a wild 8-5 game on Jan. 17 where the two teams combined for seven third period goals at Co-op Place. The Raiders also skated to a comfortable 5-1 win at the Art Hauser Centre on Jan. 24—a game the Tigers played without captain Bryce Pickford.

The 2025 playoff series still looms large in the mind of the Raider veterans. The regular season however? Well, that’s a different story.

“We know they’re a good team. We had a good regular season match-up against them, but we know the playoffs are a whole other game,” Rudolph said. “They obviously won it last year and they know how to play in the playoffs but so do we. We’re really looking forward to the match-up and getting some revenge from last year.”

Ryan McDonald was a rookie head coach when the two teams met in last season’s conference semi-final. The Prince Albert product had only coached 27 WHL games when the Medicine Hat series started—seven of which came in Prince Albert’s first round series victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

This season is McDonald’s first full season as head coach. He said the club’s focus and drive hasn’t changed since training camp last fall.



“This is a group that hasn’t wavered from day one,” McDonald said following the victory over the Blades.



“I’m really excited for them. They continue to conduct their business, wipe the slate clean, and worry about the next day’s business.”

The next item of business begins on Friday when the Raiders welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to a sold-out Art Hauser Centre for Game 1. The two teams renew acquaintances on Saturday with Game 2 before the series shifts to southern Alberta for Games 3 and 4 on April 28-29.

All games will also be streamed live for free on Victory+.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca

Mark your calendar

Game 1: April 24 in Prince Albert

Game 2: April 25 in Prince Albert

Game 3: April 28 in Medicine Hat

Game 4: April 29 in Medicine Hat

Game 5: May 1 in Prince Albert*

Game 6: May 3 in Medicine Hat*

Game 7: May 5 in Prince Albert*

All games start at 7 p.m. except for Game 6, which starts at 6 p.m.

*if necessary

Blow-by-blow: a short account of every 2025-26 regular season meeting between the Prince Albert Raiders and Medicine Hat Tigers

The Prince Albert Raiders and Medicine Hat Tigers met four times in the WHL regular season, with both teams winning two contests each. Max Heise led all Raiders with seven points against the Tigers this season (4G-3A). Defenceman Jonas Woo led all Medicine Hat players with six points (3G-3A) against the Raiders.

Nov. 29, 2025: Medicine Hat 3 Prince Albert 2

• The Tigers jump out to a 2-0 first period lead, but Jonah Sivertson and Daxon Rudolph respond to make it 2-2 heading in to the third. The game remains tied until the final two minutes when Kadon McCann’s centring pass takes a strange bounce and almost hits the Art Hauser Centre rafters before dropping behind Raider goaltender Michal Orsulak and into the net.

Dec. 3, 2025: Medicine Hat 7 Prince Albert 1

• The Tigers score four in the first period and two more in the second before Heise gets the Raiders on the board. Woo adds one more less than 30 seconds after Heise’s goal, and the Tigers cruise to a lop-sided victory. The third period turns nasty, with officials handing out more than 150 PIMs in the final 20 minutes.

Jan. 17, 2026: Prince Albert 8 Medicine Hat 5

• The Raiders lead 4-2 heading into the third period before goals from Medicine Hat’s Kade Stengrim and Markus Ruck tie things up. Alisher Sarkenov briefly restores Prince Albert’s lead, but Luke Cozens makes it 5-5 less than a minute later. The Raiders score three times in the final four minutes for an 8-5 win. Max Heise takes first star with three goals—including the game winner—and two assists.

Jan. 24, 2026: Prince Albert 5 Medicine Hat 1

• Brandon Gorzynski scores two first period goals, and Michal Orsulak stops 27 shots—including 15 in the second period—in front of 2,892 fans at the Art Hauser Centre. Gorzynski also adds an assist on the first of Aiden Oiring’s two goals. Brock Cripps scores the other goal for Prince Albert. The Raider power play scores three times on five chances. Liam Ruck has the lone goal for Medicine Hat.