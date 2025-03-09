Raiders drop both games of weekend set to Blades

It was a disappointing weekend for the Prince Albert Raiders as they lost a pair of games against the Saskatoon Blades over the weekend.

Blades pull out one goal game at Hauser

It was a game of inches and the Prince Albert Raiders came out on the wrong side of things with a 3-2 loss on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says Prince Albert played well five-on-five but little details proved to be the difference.

“Two power play goals for them when we had a clear, but it didn’t get out and it winds up in the back of your net. We’ve got a play behind our net where we’ve got a defenseman who’s going to make a pass, but it’s a soft pass. We don’t get it there quick enough against a hard forechecking team, find a guy in a slot and it’s in the net. Five on five, I thought we were really good here tonight with a lot of chances and things. We’ve got to make sure that we’re burying opportunities when we can.”

Hudson Kibblewhite would strike for his eighth goal of the season at the 5:51 mark of the second period on the power play. Hunter Laing and Brayden Klimpke picked up the helpers.

On the same power play, Hunter Laing would cash in with his 20th goal of the season. Cooper Williams would pick up the helper on the play.

Both goals came on the same play after Vojtech Vochvest was called for a four minute Slew-Footing double minor.

The Raiders would respond back as Aiden Oiring would strike for his 24th goal of the season at the 11:10 mark of the middle frame. Lukas Dragicevic and Brayden Dube picked up the helpers on the play.

Evan Smith’s third goal of the season would tie the game at the 15:43 mark of the middle frame coming off a one-time feed from Oli Chenier. Linden Burrett had the secondary helper.

The line of Smith, Chenier and Dayce Derkatch was in the middle of everything for the Raiders all night long. Truitt says he liked the work ethic shown by the trio.

“I liked them all. They were working, they were looking for second pucks and battling in areas to get pucks and then getting some shots on net. Smitty gets rewarded for that one and it’s a hard-working line. Derkatch does a great job hustling and getting pucks and springing guys. It’s a good combination. I really like the way they work.”

Saskatoon would take the lead at the 2:07 mark of the third period as a Cooper Williams would force a turnover behind the Raider net and find Hunter Laing in front of the net for the Calgary Flames prospect’s second goal of the game.

The Raiders would have opportunities to tie the game throughout the third period, but could not find the back of the net. Evan Gardner made 41 saves for the Blades on the night. Max Hildebrand made 34 stops for Prince Albert.

Special teams cost Raiders in Saturday loss in Saskatoon

Penalties turned out to be the undoing for the Prince Albert Raiders in a 4-1 loss in Saskatoon on Sunday.

The first five minor penalties of the contest were called against the Raiders. Saskatoon would break through on the power play at the 7:47 mark of the opening frame. Hunter Laing would strike for his 22nd goal of the season. Cooper Williams and Brayden Klimpke assisted on the play.

Williams would strike on the power play at the 12:59 mark of the second period to double the Blade lead. Tyler Parr and Klimpke assisted on the play.

Truitt says the Raiders put themselves behind the eight ball with their inability to stay out of the penalty box.

“Playing hard is about being disciplined. I don’t think anybody ever really wants to take penalties, but that’s the calls that were made. There’s no excuses. You can’t put your whole game on the line because of penalty kills, but it seems like that’s what happens and it’s tough to get momentum back when you’re in the penalty box and then you get a fresh start again, but too many penalties bottom, bottom line.”

Laind would extend the Blade lead to three with an even strength goal at the 13:02 mark. Frantisek Dej and Grayden Siepmann assisted on the play.

Tyler Parr would add an empty net goal for Saskatoon with just over a minute remaining. Oli Chenier would break up the shutout with his third goal of the season with just over 15 seconds to go.

With a pair of wins, Saskatoon pulls within one point of the Raiders for the division lead. Truitt says the Raiders need to rebound down the stretch after dropping two games.

“It’s gut check time. You’re asking more of the players, but the players have to ask more of themselves. In the heat of the battle here right now, this is where everybody’s got to dig in and this was an opportunity lost with the digging in part. Down the line, these last games of the season you have to understand the consistency and the hard work has to continue. It’s supposed to be hard this time of the year and if you don’t expect it then you’re not going to come out on the right end. As a player, you have to take a look at yourself and just say ‘what more can I do?’ and that’s what we got to do.”

The Raiders return to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Lethbridge to take on Shane Smith and the Hurricanes. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

