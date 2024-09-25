Raiders donate $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House in Trevor LaPlante’s name

The Prince Albert Raiders may not have won the game on the ice on Friday night, but there was a movement bigger than hockey taking place off the ice.

A portion of the funds raised during the 50/50 draw equaling $10,000 was donated to the Ronald McDonald House in the name of Trevor LaPlante, a longtime Raider season ticket holder who was found deceased on the 500 block of 18th Street East in July. Michael Bird has been charged with his murder.

Raider business manager Michael Scissons says he remembers how passionate Trevor was about the team and that the organization wanted to do something to remember him.

“Trevor was a guy you could guarantee would be involved in any game, whether it would be a big win, a lopsided loss or whatever. He’d be a guy that always has the back of the Raiders. He’d be cheering them on from the drop of the puck to the final whistle. With enthusiasm, the bell he would ring, the cheers he would yell.

“Trevor was just an ultimate fan and there’s obviously a hole in the building without him here every night. It was just something that we felt moved to do in order to honour his life by being able to give back by doing something as simple as donating some of our 50-50 proceeds that night.”

LaPlante worked as a McDonald’s employee in Prince Albert and was often at community events including every Raider home game. Scissons says the organization coordinated with both LaPlante’s family and former employer to decide an appropriate charity to donate money to.

“We had some consultation with the family as well as his former employer, and they expressed how excited Trevor was to work on McHappy Day every year. They thought it was an unbelievable idea in order to give that. We actually asked them where they thought the money should be donated to, and this is what they came up with. It was an easy fit for us to donate something like that. With a Ronald McDonald House being built in Prince Albert, we thought this was just an outstanding gesture that we can make on behalf of Trevor.”

Although the final cheque will be signed by the Raider organization, Scissons says the donation wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“The money is from the fans of the Prince Albert Raiders. I think that’s what has got to be acknowledged. It’s not something that is coming from us alone. There were a lot of supporters and a lot of friends and fellow fans of Trevor, their contribution to the Ronald McDonald House doesn’t go unnoticed. We’re very honored to be able to make that donation from the fans on behalf of Trevor to the Ronald McDonald House. I think what is important is that this was fan driven. This was Prince Albert supported, and we’re just happy to be able to sign that cheque and send it to them.”

