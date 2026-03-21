Raiders clinch Easter Conference’s top seed with feisty shut-out victory over Blades

It’s official: the Prince Albert Raiders are the team to beat in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Almost one month to the day since clinching the East Division title, the Prince Albert Raiders officially claimed the Eastern Conference regular season crown with a flawless 4-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre.

“It feels awesome,” Raiders captain Justice Christensen said. “We’ve worked hard from day one to get to here. Right now, it just feels really good. I’m enjoying it.”

Prince Albert led from start to finish on Friday. More than 3,000 fans packed into the Art Hauser Centre on a wet, snowy night to watch the Raiders jump out to a 2-0 first period lead, and cruise to victory.

The win ensures they stay two points ahead of the Central Division leading Medicine Hat Tigers, who drubbed the Red Deer Rebels 9-3 on Friday. Even if Prince Albert loses and Medicine Hat wins on Saturday, the Raiders will still have more victories than the Tigers, giving them top spot in the east, and home ice advantage throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs.

“They compete so hard,” Raiders head coach Ryan McDonald said. “The thing that impresses us—and impresses me every single day—is it’s very easy to fall in love with success, but it’s hard to fall in love with the habits of success. This is a group that takes a lot of pride in those habits that bring success. They’ve done it day in and day out from day one of camp to this point.”

Christensen led the way on Friday, scoring two goals, the first of which came on his trademark one-timer midway through the second period.

He also brought the fans to their feet when he dropped the gloves for a spirited fight with Blades captain Tyler Parr 38 seconds into the first period.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Christensen said. “He kind of knew it was coming today since I fought in Saskatoon last time.

“It was awesome. I knew it was going to be electric in here. I wanted to get it out of the way early and then play for the rest of the game. It was good. It was loud.”

Christensen also assisted on Riley Boychuk’s goal with 5:44 to play in the first period to make it 2-0. Before that, Forward Braeden Cootes opened the scoring when he beat Blades netminder Taye Timmerman glove side after defenceman Daxon Rudolph sprung him with a long breakaway pass.

“We got to our skating legs right away and got on the hunt, got on the forecheck, and created all sorts of momentum for ourselves with our contact and … getting pucks to the paint,” McDonald said. “Juice goes out and sets the tone, and just a tremendous group effort from start to finish.”

The Blades entered Friday’s contest needing to win both games to have a shot at catching the Brandon Wheat Kings for fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. However, the Saskatoon offence struggled to generate scoring chances in the first and third, while most of their chances in the second came courtesy of Raider defensive zone turnovers.

Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak only needed to make 16 saves for his fourth shutout of the season. His best save came in the second period when he made a quick glove save on a partial Saskatoon breakaway that brought a roar of applause from the Art Hauser Centre faithful.

“I think we could have been a little harder on a couple of puck battles,” Parr said. “If you look at the puck battle percentage, they probably had the majority there, so we’ve just got to be dialed in a little more. A little more execution, better passes, win more puck battles, and we’ll be right there tomorrow.”

Any hopes of a comeback got a lot thinner when Christensen beat Timmerman with a wrist shot from the point 5:22 into the third period. The goal not only put Prince Albert up by four, but also cost the Blades their goalie after Timmerman limped off the ice and needed assistance in getting to the dressing room.

Timmerman stopped 26 shots before he was forced to leave the game. Evan Gardner stopped all five shots he faced in relief, but Prince Albert controlled the play for most of the third period.

Both teams are back at it again in Saskatoon for the final game of the WHL regular season on Saturday. When asked if the Raiders will rest a few top players on Saturday, McDonald said they hadn’t yet discussed possible line-up changes.

“Tonight’s about letting the guys enjoy it for the time we have, and then it’s back to business tomorrow,” he said on Friday. “We’ve talked about it all year long: recovery is top of mind and making sure that guys get the fuel and nutrition in them that they need right now post game and get their spins and recovery stuff in and we’ll get to tomorrow, tomorrow.”

Game time is 7 p.m.

News and Notes:

• Christensen’s two goals means he needs just two more to become the latest Raider to hit the 20 goal mark. The Raiders already have nine 20 goal scorers this season.

• Even with a win, the Blades wouldn’t be able to catch Brandon after the Wheat Kings beat the Regina Pats 6-3 to clinch the conferences fifth playoff spot.

• Friday’s results mean the Blades and Edmonton Oil Kings will meet in the first round, as will the Wheat Kings and the idle Calgary Hitmen. The Raiders and Tigers will have to wait for the results from Saturday to determine their first round opponent. Regina sits seventh, and can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Brandon. Red Deer sits eighth, and can clinch with either a win in their rematch with Medicine Hat, or a loss by the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Warrior are one point behind the Rebels, and need a win over the lowly Swift Current Broncos, who sit last in the WHL standings.