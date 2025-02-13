Raiders can’t catch Tigers in Wednesday Night in the Dub matchup

A two goal deficit proved to be insurmountable for the Prince Albert Raiders in a 3-1 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday night.

It was the second straight meeting against the Tigers for Prince Albert, who won 5-4 in overtime at Co-op Place on Saturday.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says Prince Albert played well on the road, but didn’t get off to the start they needed to on Wednesday.

“We were in Medicine Hat. We were a group that was I wouldn’t say wounded, but they were determined. We played a hard fast game in Medicine Hat and we came out on top. First half of this game, especially in the first period. I thought we just kind of waited a little bit. We weren’t jumping. We were reacting and we just couldn’t do that against a good team that was moving and making plays and passing the puck the way that they do.”

Medicine Hat would take a two goal lead after twenty minutes of play.

Jonas Woo’s 11th goal of the season on the power play at the 9:20 mark would get the Tigers on the board. Oasiz Wiesblatt and Liam Ruck provided the helpers.

Wiesblatt would be sprung free on a breakaway at the 15:03 mark and the 20-year-old would make no mistake freezing Max Hildebrand for his 26th goal of the season. Tanner Molendyk and Veeti Vaisanen picked up the helpers.

Harrison Lodewyk would bring the Raiders within one, cashing in a rebound through the five hole of Jordan Switzer for his eighth goal of the season at the 10:17 mark of the middle frame. Niall Crocker and Lukas Dragicevic assisted on the play.

The Raiders would push for the equalizer in the third period, but couldn’t solve Jordan Switzer as the Tiger netminder made 32 stops to earn the win.

Truitt says he liked the push the Raiders showed in the third period and the later half of the second.

“I thought it was real good. We got some room through the neutral zone because we broke the puck out and we found some room. We had two guys side by side and you really can’t make a second pass off it. We’re kind of crowding each other, but then we got some things figured out and generated a lot more in that third period, the push was on. A great opportunity on the six on five that we couldn’t finish.”

On the other side of the ice, Max Hildebrand turned in a 42 save performance earning first star honours in the contest.

“Max did everything he could for us.” Truitt said about his 20-year-old netminder. “He faced 40 shots here, some quality opportunities and made a couple of spectacular saves laterally. We get spoiled by him because of the way that he plays, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. He pushes himself to another level, and it’s great to see at a very important position.”

The Raiders return to action Friday when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Around The WHL

A three point night from defenceman Ethan MacKenzie powered Edmonton to a 5-2 win over the Regina Pats

Koen Cleaver made 30 stops to help Lethbridge top Red Deer 3-1.

Friday Night WHL Schedule

Kelowna @ Kamloops

Regina @ Lethbridge

Brandon @ Moose Jaw

Swift Current @ Prince Albert

Everett @ Prince George

Edmonton @ Red Deer

Calgary @ Saskatoon

Spokane @ Tri-City

Vancouver @ Victoria

Portland @ Wenatchee

