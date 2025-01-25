Raiders begin three-in-three weekend with triumph over Blades

The Prince Albert Raiders have pulled into a tie for the East Division lead with a 6-3 win over the Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday night.

The first period would see seven goals scored between the two sides. Raider interim head coach Ryan McDonald says he was pleased with the Raiders start.

“The first 19 minutes we come out and we’re playing all over them. The forecheck is going, guys are making smart decisions with pucks. Our attacks are quick, our re-attacks are fast, we exit our D zone fast with quick efficient bumps and (then) run into a little bit of a speed bump there in the last minute where we get above pucks in a few situations and give them some opportunities that they capitalize on.”

Daxon Rudolph would start things with his fourth goal of the season just 2:31 in. Aiden Oiring and Tomas Mrsic provided the helpers.

Brayden Dube struck for his 20th goal of the season at the 5:42 mark. After nearly completing a highlight reel passing play, the puck would go behind the net. Dube would fire a puck off the arm of Gardner that would go off the goaltender’s back and in. Mrsic and Oiring assisted on the play.

Riley Boychuk would extend the lead to three with his eighth goal of the season at the 13:34 mark. Ty Meunier and Evan Smith picked up the helpers.

Cooper Williams would put the Blades on the board at the 14:07 mark with his 13th goal of the season. Grayden Siepmann provided the lone helper.

Aiden Oiring’s 19th goal of the season would restore the three goal lead for the Raiders at the 18:50 mark. Brayden Dube had the lone assist.

Saskatoon would score two goals in the final minute of the period with tallies from Hayden Harsanyi and Hunter Laing.

Shots favored the Raiders 18-10.

After neither team found the back of the net in the second period, the Raiders would extend their lead to two at the 15:44 mark of the third period.

Jackson Kostiuk would strike for his first WHL goal following up on his own rebound. Kostiuk was selected by Saskatoon in the 10th round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft before being released and playing in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Riley Boychuk had the lone assist.

“(I’m) definitely super excited for Jackson. He’s a player that works. We’ve only had him for a short amount of time. Just his work ethic and his attention to detail and the way he supports pucks out on the ice, I’m just really excited to see him get rewarded there.”

Tomas Mrsic would ice the game with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Max Hildebrand made 32 saves to earn the win for the Raiders. Evan Gardner made 26 stops for Saskatoon.

The Raiders return to action on Saturday night when they travel to take on the Regina Pats. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

