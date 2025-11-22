Raiders beat Wheat Kings in feisty affair at the Art Hauser Centre

After 19 games, Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Matyas Man can finally breathe easy.

The first year Raider opened the scoring on Friday with a low wrist shot that beat Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Jayden Kraus glove side less than five minutes into the first period.

The goal was the first of four for the Raiders on the night. Almost as importantly, it was Man’s first goal in the WHL.

“The first thing that goes through my head is ‘finally,’” the Ostrava, Czechia product said with a grin shortly after the Raiders celebrated a 4-1 victory at the Art Hauser Centre. “After 19 games, I finally scored my first goal, so yeah, I was happy.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was celebrating (and thinking) ‘what I should do?’ So I just turned around and waited for the boys.”

Man’s goal almost ended up being the game winner. The Raiders defence and goaltender Michal Orsulak shutdown the high powered Wheat Kings offence most of the night.

Brandon entered the contest with 102 goals in 20 games, but they only managed 19 shots on Friday and just one goal courtesy of Luke Mistelbacher’s power play marker with 7:42 to play in the third.

The goal made it 3-1 Prince Albert, and while Brandon outshot Prince Albert in the final period, they couldn’t overcome the lopsided first where the Raiders outshot them 14-5 and left the ice with a 2-0 lead.

“I think we were just ready off the hop,” said forward Max Heise, who tipped in the eventual game winner less than a minute after Man’s tally. “We’re playing a fast, quick game, and it’s tough for teams to handle when we’re going all four lines.”

But goals and saves weren’t the only story. The 2,942 fans in attendance saw a steady stream of scrums, fights, and penalties that led to eight power plays for the Raiders, five for the Wheat Kings, and a combined 80 minutes in penalties for both teams.

The largest chunk of penalties came at the end of the first period when Heise and Wheat Kings defenceman Nigel Boehm squared off. Prince Albert’s Linden Burrett and Brandon’s Prabh Bhathal also received roughing minors and 10-minute misconducts, and Wheat Kings winger Gunnar Gleasman also received a minor for slashing.

Man said he wasn’t surprised by the rough play.

“I think (it’s) always a rivalry against them,” he said. “We play them a lot, so I think that’s probably going to be most of the games.”

Raiders head coach Ryan McDonald characterized Friday’s contest as a “playoff style game” in his post-game remarks. McDonald said the Raiders needed to be a bit more disciplined with their checking, but also wasn’t surprised by the style of play.

“They (Brandon) are a team that plays hard,” McDonald said. “They play heavy. They play straight lines. That’s a playoff style game where you’re fighting for inches out there.”

The win puts the Raiders six points up on the Saskatoon Blades for first in the East Division. As of Friday night, they sit two points behind the Edmonton Oil Kings for first in the Eastern Conference, but Edmonton has played four more games.

The Raiders and Wheat Kings meet for a rematch on Friday, Nov. 28 in Brandon. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

News and Notes:

• Defenceman Brock Cripps scored Prince Albert’s third goal with just over eight minutes to play in the second. Cripps pounced on a loose puck in front of the net, and buried it over a sprawling Kraus to make it 3-1.

• Kraus had a busy first two periods on Friday. The former Prince Albert Minto faced 28 shots through the first 40 minutes. He was named second star for his efforts.

• Kraus was a bit fortunate in the third period. With roughly 6:30 to play, the Raiders fired a bouncer on net from their own end of the ice. The puck skipped between Kraus’ glove and pad before clanging off the post and coming to rest inches from the goal line. The Wheat Kings goaltender didn’t seem phased by the close call. He covered the puck up, and held the Raiders off the board the rest of the game.

• Aiden Oiring had an assist on Cripps’ goal, giving him 23 points on the season. That ties him with Brayden Dube for the team lead. Both players have exactly nine goals and 14 assists in 21 games played.

• Heise’s goal was his 10th of the season. He now leads the team in goals. Oiring and Dube are tied for second.

• Raiders forward Ethan Bibeau drew into the lineup for the first time this season. Bibeau was a +1 on the night, and had a short, spirited scrap with Wheat Kings centre Carter Klippenstein. Bibeau scored nine goals and added 11 assists in 65 games last season.