Raiders announce 2024-25 WHL Schedule

The Prince Albert Raiders have their dates set for all 68 games after the 2024-25 WHL regular season schedule was announced on Tuesday morning.

Prince Albert will play four games in the month of September and will start the season at home against the Regina Pats on September 20. The following night, the Raiders will hope to play spoiler at the Moose Jaw Warriors home opener on Sept. 21 as they will celebrate their first championship in club history.

In October, the Raiders will get a healthy dose of Western Conference opponents as three U.S. Division opponents will visit the Art Hauser Centre.

Landon DuPont and the Everett Silvertips will stop in Prince Albert on October 4. Berkly Catton and the Spokane Chiefs will make a stop in Hockeytown North on October 9.

The Raiders will hit the road for their five-game B.C. Division road trip at the start of October beginning in Prince George on Oct. 12. Upon their return home, the Raiders will play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Oct. 25.

Six home dates highlight the month of November for Prince Albert. The Raiders kick off the month welcoming the Swift Current Broncos on Nov. 1. The month will also see the Tri-City Americans, Edmonton Oil Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes make visits to Hockeytown North.

The month of December will see 10 games on the docket for the Raiders, including the first matchup of the season against the archrival Saskatoon Blades on December 30.

Prince Albert will welcome the new year with a date on the road against the Saskatoon Blades on New Year’s Day. The game is the second leg of a home-and-home series continued over from December.

For the first time in franchise history, the Wenatchee Wild will play at the Art Hauser Centre on February 1 to highlight the month’s schedule.

In March, the Raiders will play a pair of home-and-home weekends against Saskatoon. The final game of the regular season falls on Saturday, March 22.

