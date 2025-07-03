Raiders add Czech goaltender with first round pick in CHL Import Draft

The Prince Albert Raiders dipped into the goaltending pool with their first pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday.

The Raiders selected 6’4, 225 pound Czech netminder Michal Orsulak with the 46th overall pick. They also selected forward Alisher Sarkenov in the second round, and defenceman Matyas Man in the third.

“You can’t teach reach,” Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said when asked about Orsulak. “(He’s) 6’4, 200 pounds. That’s a big man, takes up a lot of net. We’re excited about that.

“I did have an opportunity to talk to him and his family—very humble young man and we think he’s got a real bright future.”

Orsulak played with the HC Energie Karlovy Vary U20 squad during the club season, posting a 3.23 save percentage and .902 GAA in 34 games.

He won a silver medal with Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky tournament where he went 1-2-0-0 with a 3.79 GAA and a .843 save percentage. He also represented his country at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas this past April.

“He’s had an opportunity to play against, certainly, part of our best in Canada, the US best, on that smaller ice,” Hunt said. “I think that’s valuable experience for a player like that.”

The Raiders received exceptional goaltending last season from overager Max Hildebrand, who was eventually named WHL Goaltender of the Year. With Hildebrand gone, Prince Albert is looking for a new starter.

Orsulak joins Steele Bass and Dimitri Fortin in a crowded Raider crease. Hunt said he spoke with all three goaltenders, and told them the starters job is open for the taking.

“I want competition,” Hunt said. “Nobody gets anything. Get in here and work and earn it. Two of our guys had a great mentor in Max Hildebrand with his tremendous work ethic. We’re excited about Michal. We’re excited about our group.”

Prince Albert’s second round pick already has a family connection to the WHL. Alisher Sarkenov spent last season with Snezhnye Barsy Astana in Kazakhstan where he scored 12 goals and added 13 assists in 52 games. Meanwhile, his older brother Assanali suited up for the Spokane Chiefs.

The younger Sarkenov is the first player the Raiders have ever selected from Kazakhstan. Hunt described the 17-year-old as a big player with good skating and a great shot.

“We think he’d really complement our group where we are right now,” Hunt said. “We like the age group. We like the size, and he’s represented by an older brother in the league who had some success.

“What I’ve found is younger brothers usually chase the older brother, and we think we have a little competition, even though we’re not in the same division as Spokane. We think he’ll try to push and do things better than his brother.”

The Raiders went back to Czechia with their third round pick, taking 6’5 198 pound left-handed defenceman Matyas Man.

Man spent the previous season with HC Vitkovice U20, scoring six goals and adding 17 assists in 48 games.

“When you look at our D, I think we’ve got tremendous puck-moving D,” Hunt said. “We’ve got lots of young guys. I thought, you know what, he’s a big, good-first-pass, stay-at-home defenceman. He can move the puck. He plays with some bite. He can bring some leadership.”

Czech defenceman Vojtech Vochvest was the only import the Raiders dressed during the playoffs last season.

The Raiders open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Sept. 19 against the Saskatoon Blades.