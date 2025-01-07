Raiders acquire Kovacevic from Moose Jaw for Macias, Moroz

The Prince Albert Raiders and Moose Jaw Warriors struck a deal on Tuesday morning.

The Raiders received 20-year-old forward Rilen Kovacevic from the Warriors in exchange for 20-year-old import forward Krzysztof Macias, 17-year-old forward Luke Moroz and a fourth round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Kovacevic was Moose Jaw’s leading scorer at the time of the trade registering 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points in 33 games this season. He tallied 15 points (4G, 11A) in 20 playoff games for the Warriors a year ago as they won the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Macias spent parts of two seasons with the Raiders after being selected 15th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. Macias registered 30 goals and 39 assists during his time in Hockeytown North. He had 22 points (8G, 14 A) in 22 games this season and had been out of the lineup with injury since December 18.

Luke Moroz was selected by the Raiders with the 15th overall selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 77 games, he registered seven goals and 19 assists.

