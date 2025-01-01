Raiders acquire Fabrizi from Rebels

The Prince Albert Raiders swung a deal with the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday acquiring towering defenceman Matteo Fabrizi in exchange for Doogan Pederson, the rights to prospect Miller Robson and a 2025 third round pick.

Fabrizi, who is listed at 6 ‘5.5 and 235 pounds, has appeared in 197 career WHL games registering 11 goals and 26 assists.

“Matteo is a big veteran defenceman, and we’re looking forward to adding him to our lineup,” Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said in a press release. “We wish Doogan good luck in Red Deer.”

Pederson is in his second WHL season and has registered two goals and eight assists this season.

Robson was not drafted into the WHL by the Raiders and started the season with the U18 AA Saskatoon Riverkings, posting 14 points in 15 games. He has played four games with the Saskatoon Blazers at the U18 AAA level.

The Raiders return to action on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Saskatoon Blades at the SaskTel Centre.

