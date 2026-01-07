Raiders acquire Canucks first rounder Cootes from Seattle in blockbuster deal

An already loaded Prince Albert Raider roster has another offensive weapon in their arsenal.

The Raiders acquired 18-year-old centreman Braeden Cootes from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a package of picks, players, and prospects on Tuesday. Prince Albert GM Curtis Hunt said he was thrilled with the acquisition.

“What’s not to like?” Hunt said during an interview on Tuesday. “He’s an elite skater, obviously a member of Canada’s world junior team, incredible person, and then a guy who starts in the NHL.

“When I watch him … (he has) elite hockey sense, his play without the puck, his ability to read, he’s an all-situation 200 foot player, I just think he’s absolutely complete. I’m thrilled to make him a Raider.”

Cootes was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, 15th overall, of the 2025 NHL Draft. He began the season in Vancouver, but was reassigned after three games.

In Seattle this season, the Sherwood Park, Alta product scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 17 games with the Raiders. He was also named to Canada’s World Junior Team, where he had two goals in seven games and helped Canada defeat Finland for the Bronze Medal.

“As you saw in the World Juniors, he plays the right side, he can play the left side, as I mentioned, he’s an all-situation player,” Hunt said. “Any time you have an opportunity to enhance your group with a player of this calibre, I think you’ve got to find a way to try to do it.”

The Raiders have won all three games since returning from the Christmas break. That includes a 9-2 drubbing of the Regina Pats the last time they played at the Art Hauser Centre.

Hunt said he’s eager to add Cootes to that group.

“Someone told me, if you start with five pieces, you go with goalie, defenceman, defenceman, centre, centre, and I think the strength of our team now is goalie, d, and our centres,” Hunt said. “I think now it makes our centres among the best in the league, if they weren’t already.”

In addition to Cootes, the Raiders also acquired a 2026 fourth round pick and 2026 sixth round pick. They also picked up a conditional second round pick in 2028.

In return, the Seattle Thunderbirds received forward Ethan Bibeau, who has one goal and three assists in 15 games with the Raiders this season, plus prospects Knox Burton, Diego Gutierrez, and Tripp Fischer, along with Prince Albert’s first and second round pick in 2026, third round pick in 2027, and first round pick in 2028.

The Cootes deal was Prince Albert’s second in as many days. On Monday, the Raiders traded Oli Chenier to the Lethbridge Hurricanes for a fourth round pick in 2026. In 30 games this season, Chenier had three goals and 10 assists.

The Raiders are back in action on Friday when they take on the Swift Current Broncos. Puck drop is 7 p.m.