Raiders acquire 18-year-old netminder from Moose Jaw

The Prince Albert Raiders added to their depth in goal by acquiring 18-year-old goaltender Dimitri Fortin from the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday.

Fortin appeared in five games with the Warriors this season, posting a 5.26 GAA and a .863 save percentage. The year before, he appeared in 12 games for the Warriors, sporting a 6-4-0-1 record, along with a 3.42 GAA and .901 save percentage.

The Winnipeg product also appeared in two playoff games during Moose Jaw’s WHL championship season, sporting a 2.12 GAA and .939 save percentage.

The Warriors received a 2028 sixth round pick in return.