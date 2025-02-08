Raider prospect Jonah Sivertson lighting up U18 ranks with Regina Pat Canadians

Since returning to the U18 AAA ranks, Jonah Sivertson has been a man on a mission.

The 16-year-old Sivertson was selected by the Prince Albert Raiders in the fourth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, 71st overall.

Sivertson was lighting up the scoresheet for the Raiders during the preseason registering five goals and an assist in five games played including a plus-eight rating.

“I think things were just clicking at the time.” Sivertson said about his preseason performance. “I was battling for a spot and just being in the right spots at the right times.”

The preseason success did not translate into the regular season for Sivertson. Through 14 games with the Raiders, Sivertson posted just two assists along with a minus-five rating.

When Daxon Rudolph and Riley Boychuk were away from the Raiders to attend the U17 World Hockey Challenge, Dayce Derkatch was called up by Prince Albert and impressed during his stint with the team.

Upon Rudolph and Boychuk’s return, Prince Albert opted to keep the 17-year-old Derkatch on the team and reassigned Sivertson to the Regina Pat Canadians to allow him to play every night and have more ice time.

“Obviously, it hurt. I wanted to play in the WHL this year, but it didn’t pan out for me.” Sivertson said. “I was happy to get the experience and I’m back playing with the Pat Canadians. The western league is a fast league so I got to work on my skating a bit and just having quick movements with the puck and quick decisions.”

In 23 games since joining the Pat Canadians, Sivertson sits in third place in Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) scoring with 62 points (23G, 39A). All of the top 10 scorers in the league besides Sivertson have played more than 30 games this season.

Bruno Zarrillo, the Director of Player Personnel for the Raiders says Sivertson handled the reassignment well and the team is excited about what he will bring in the future.

“He earned himself the start with our team. I just think for the kind of player he is, we thought he needed to play more minutes and (get) another year of being the go-to guy was going to be beneficial. When he went down, he went about it the right way. He went to work and I’m pretty sure he’s gotten points in every game since he’s been there. It’s going very well and we’re very happy the way it’s turned out for everyone.”

Sivertson was the sixth player to hear his name called by the Raiders on draft day in 2023. Prince Albert had three first round picks in that draft that were used on Daxon Rudolph, Riley Boychuk and Ty Meunier. In the second round, the Raiders selected defenceman Bennett Kelly before scooping up goaltender Steele Bass in the third round.

Zarrillo says Sivertson has plenty of tools to become a top scorer in the WHL.

“With him being there in the fourth round, I know there were other teams who said they were going to take him right after we took them. I’m very surprised why he went that low, but we were ecstatic to get him at that point. He’s got a good size to be a hockey player, and his strengths are for sure his good IQ and very good hands, and he’s got a lethal shot, so he has lots of positive things working for him to be an elite hockey player.”

“I think the player is great, but I think the biggest asset that we got is the person. I think the way he’s gone about going down to the Pat C’s and how he’s responded tells you what his character and the work ethic I know that he’s been putting in tells you about how dedicated he is to be a hockey player. I think those are over and above him being a good hockey player and tell you about Jonah.”

Sivertson and the Pat Canadians currently sit in first place in the SMAAAHL standings with a 29-6-2 record. Regina features a talented roster headlined by Maddox Schultz who is projected to go first overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft along with a pair of 2024 WHL first round picks in Chase Surkan (Brandon) and Boston Tait (Wenatchee).

Sivertson says he wants to do whatever he can to help his team take home the league title this season.

“It’s pretty important to me. Obviously, we lost to the (Saskatoon) Blazers last year in the final, so we want to do what we can to win the championship this year. It’s a great experience being able to be on another great team with a bunch of great guys. The key for us is that we’ve got a really tight dressing room and hopefully that helps us go far in the playoffs.”

Results from the Raiders Friday night game in Lethbridge were not available as of press time. Prince Albert returns to action on Saturday night against the Eastern Conference leading Medicine Hat Tigers. Puck drops at 8 p.m.

