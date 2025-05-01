Raider prospect Jonah Sivertson captures Telus Cup gold with Regina Pat Canadians

It was an incredible season for Jonah Sivertson and the Regina Pat Canadians.

Regina captured the gold medal at the 2025 Telus Cup in Chilliwack with a 3-2 overtime win over the Quebec representative Chevaliers De Levis.

Sivertson says it was an incredible feeling to win a national championship.

“It’s very special to be a national champions, it’s something you always dream of and all the work it’s paid off with our team. It’s special to bring it back to Regina. We’ve been close the last couple of years. We lost in the finals two years in a row. We ended up breaking through this year, winning our league, and then winning regionals. Winning Telus is special for our organization.”

Sivertson started the season with the Prince Albert Raiders after breaking camp with the team. Through 14 games in the WHL, Sivertson had registered two points with nine penalty minutes and a minus-five rating.

When the Raiders sent Riley Boychuk and Daxon Rudolph to the World U17 Hockey Challenge, the team called up Dayce Derkatch to fill a roster spot.

After Derkatch made a strong impression with the Raiders, the team made the decision to reassign Sivertson to the Regina Pat Canadians.

In 30 regular season games with the Pat C’s, Sivertson recorded 32 goals and 25 assists finishing second in league scoring behind teammate Maddox Schultz. In the playoffs, Sivertson added 16 points in 10 games.

At the Telus Cup, Sivertson continued to shine offensively with 14 points in seven games played.

Raider general manager Curtis Hunt says it was a difficult decision to send Sivertson back to the U18 AAA ranks, but expects Sivertson to be a major piece for the team moving forward.

“He’s an offensive player and those guys need puck touches. As close as he was to staying here throughout the year, I know for him he probably would have preferred it. I think going back to be a key player, to be a leader on their team and to accomplish every goal including the national championship, it’s fantastic. We look forward to seeing another summer of his off season training and getting him in a Raider jersey. We think he’s going to be an impact player for us. Just like he was for the Pat C’s as he continues to develop as a player.”

In the gold medal game, Sivertson was one of the offensive drivers for Regina recording a point on all three Pat Canadian goals.

He opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 17:10 mark of the first period and provided a helper on Logan Mehl’s goal at the 18:51 mark of the second period.

Sivertson also had the primary assist on Maddox Schultz’s overtime winner and was on the ice for the team’s celebration.

“It was a pretty incredible moment when we scored.” Sivertson explained. “Just seeing all the joy, but everyone coming off the bench is unbelievable. It’s just a surreal feeling.”

Heading into the offseason, Sivertson will be one of several Raider prospects hoping to earn a full time roster spot with the team next season. After getting a taste of playing in the WHL at the start of the season and having a strong individual and team season with the Pat Canadians, Sivertson says he knows what he needs to do to succeed at the next level.

“I think I’ve just learned how to be myself out there. Just play to my strengths, don’t do too much. Just being myself out there. The long season with the Telus Cup is about 66 games so I know how to manage my body for the next season.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca