Raider offence falls silent as Tigers even series

The Prince Albert Raiders power play dominated Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals match-up with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

In Game 2, the Tigers’ special teams unit returned the favour.

The Central Division leaders got one goal with the man advantage, and another just as a power play expired on their way to a 5-0 win on Saturday at a sold-out Art Hauser Centre. The win means the series is tied at one heading into Game 3 in Medicine Hat on Tuesday.

“It’s a battle of will out there,” Raiders head coach Ryan McDonald said. “It’s a dog fight on the yellows. It’s a dog fight to get to the middle of the ice. It’s a dog fight to defend the middle of the ice. You’re fighting for those inches every single game, every single period, every single shift. I thought they (Medicine Hat) did a good job with that tonight.”

The Tigers outshot the Raiders 16-6 in the first period, largely on the strength of two first period power plays. The breakthrough came with just six seconds remaining in the period when Jonas Woo scored from the corner. The bad-angle shot eluded Raider goaltender Michal Orsulak, who was still getting to his feet after teammate Daxon Rudolph collided with him.

The goal came just seconds after Brock Cripps had returned to the ice after serving a holding penalty. It also followed a flurry of Tiger chances, including one on a goalmouth scrabble where Raider captain Justice Christensen blocked a Markus Ruck shot while Orsulak was down and out.

“I feel like we just weren’t ready off the start,” Raider forward Brayden Dube said. “The first and second period we weren’t playing our game. We got into it in the third, but it wasn’t in time.”

The Tiger power play was at in again late in the second period. This time Markus Ruck stickhandled around the perimeter before finding his brother Liam unmarked in the slot. Liam one-timed the puck through Orsulak’s five-hole, and the Tigers never looked back.



“You don’t get many of them, so you’ve got to make the most when you get them,” Markus said when asked about the power play chances after the game.

“It’s a big win for sure. We knew coming in it was a really tough rink, so to get that one, it’s huge,” he added.

While the Tiger power play buzzed, the Raider power play struggled. Prince Albert had four chances with the extra man, but failed to covert. Tiger goaltender Jordan Switzer—who was on the bench for game one—stopped all 30 shots he faced on Saturday, including 15 in the third period to preserve the shutout.

His best save came at even-strength however, when he stretched across to get a blocker on a Daxon Rudolph one-timer with less than three minutes gone in the second.

“He (Switzer) was unreal back there,” Ruck said. “I was confident in him. He was confident in himself. It’s always awesome when you have a breakdown and he’s there to save you.

“When you get a big save from him it gives the whole group a lot of momentum—a lot of energy,” Ruck added. “When he makes a big save like that we’re all excited.”

The 5-0 score told only part of the tale for Orsulak, who kept the Raiders in the game with a number of tough saves. His biggest came just past the midway point of the third period when he poke-checked Markus Ruck on a breakaway.

The Raiders rallied in the third to outshoot the Tigers 15-8, but several in tight scoring chances resulted in nothing but cries from the hometown crowd as Switzer and the Tigers scrambled to preserve the shutout.

“I thought we created some opportunities and didn’t get our bounces,” McDonald said. “(We) got away from it in the second period, started turning some pucks over and feeding into their transition and making it real hard on ourselves. In the third period we got back to our game and getting pucks in behind and created some opportunities.

“You’ve got to tip your cap to them. They played hard and we need to match that intensity.”

While the Raiders dominated play in the third, Medicine Hat did all the scoring. Markus Ruck notched his fourth of the playoffs when he beat Orsulak blocker side on another breakaway. Jonas Woo added a 200 foot empty net goal with 1:55 to play, and Niilopekka Muhonen made it 5-0 on a wrist shot from the blue line that eluded a screened Orsulak just 36 seconds later.

Tigers head coach Willie Desjardins said the contest was much closer than the scoreboard indicated.

“It was a 1-0 game forever,” Desjardins said. “They just need one. We get a power play, one that changed it. (Now it’s) 2-0. Then they’re pressing and we get a breakaway. They were right there the whole night. It wasn’t a 5-0 game, but we’ll take a 5-0 game.”

The series switches to Co-op Place in Medicine Hat for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

News and Notes:

• Brandon Gorzynski took a solid check along the boards with roughly 14:20 to go in the third period and slowly skated off the ice while grabbing his arm. He did not return.

• Brock Cripps also left the game after getting hit in the mouth with a dump-in near the midpoint of the second. Cripps would return for the third period.

• Yaroslav Bryzgalov was assessed a 10-minute misconduct after Cripps’ injury. Bryzgalov was one of several Tigers jeering at Cripps as he struggled to get off the ice. Bryzgalov and Benett Kelly also earned coincidental minors for roughing after the Raider defenceman came to Cripps’ defence.

• Tigers captain Bryce Pickford also left the game in the second after being checked into the boards by Aiden Oiring. Pickford was back on the bench shortly after the start of the third period.

• Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Linden Burrett and Matyas Man took a knee at centre ice following the final buzzer. The move prevented a group of Tigers from kneeling at the face-off dot, as they did when they beat the Raiders 3-2 in November. The Medicine Hat players instead kneeled inside their own blue line, then left the ice to boos from the hometown crowd.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca