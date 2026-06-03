Raider defenceman Rudolph commits to University of Denver

The Prince Albert Raiders appear to be without a major piece heading into the 2026-27 season.

According to Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, Daxon Rudolph has informed teams that he will be a University of Denver Pioneer this fall. Rudolph was rumoured to be speaking to Boston College

In a post on Instagram, Rudolph thanked the Raiders and community of Prince Albert.

“I am so grateful to call Prince Albert home, these last two years have been some of the best years of my life! I enjoyed every moment in PA since I was 15 years old. To the coaching staff and trainers everything you guys do day in does not go unnoticed, and I appreciate all of you. My brothers, going to war every day with you guys was a blast! Forever my best friends. To my billets, thank you for giving me a home away from home and treating me like your own. Lastly the fans, I cannot describe how much love we have for you guys and the nonstop support you give us. The Art Hauser is like no other, and it’s because of you guys! I am excited for the next chapter in my hockey journey!”

Rudolph was the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and posted 78 points (28g, 50a) in 68 games for the Raiders last season. He added 27 points (9g, 18a) in 19 playoff games as the Raiders reached the WHL final before falling to the Everett Silvertips.

Denver also received a commitment from Raider forward Max Heise, who was previously committed to Michigan State. In his lone season as a Raider, he posted 29 goals and 34 assists in 63 games. The San Jose Sharks prospect added six points in 16 playoff games.

Both commitments are for next season. Denver has also received a commitment from Vancouver Giants captain Ryan Lin, Blake Fiddler of the Edmonton Oil Kings and Jack Pridham of the Memorial Cup champion Kitchener Rangers.