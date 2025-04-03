Raider comeback falls short in Game 4 loss

The Prince Albert Raiders have their backs against the wall after a 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Roger’s Place.

Raider interim head coach Ryan McDonald says Prince Albert got better as the game went along.

“Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but I thought our game built as it went on. The first period we got pucks behind and then we got to work and created some offense from underneath the tops of the circles. I thought in our new transition game we were able to get to the weak side and find some speed on entry and get some opportunities at the net. We got into the third period and our push started to come and we got one shorty and then after that we just continued to build.”

Lukas Sawchyn would open the scoring at the 11:53 mark of the first period with his second goal of the series. Parker Alcos and Roan Woodward provided the helpers.

The Oil Kings would double their lead with a power play marker just over a minute into the second period as Gavin Hodnett would bury his second goal of the series. Gracyn Sawchyn had the lone helper.

Just over three minutes later, the Oil Kings would take advantage of a Raider turnover as Adam Jecho would strike with his first playoff goal to extend the Edmonton lead to three. Hodnett and Gracyn Sawchyn assisted on the play.

The Raiders would pull within one at the 10:22 mark as Rilen Kovacevic would strike with a short-handed goal at the 10:22 mark. Aiden Oiring had the lone helper.

Niall Crocker would take advantage of an Oil King turnover and fire his fourth goal of the series through the five hole of Ethan Simcoe to bring Prince Albert within one at the 17:15 mark.

Despite not tying the game, McDonald says there were some promising signs from the Raiders in the third period.

“I think we came out as a real urgent and desperate team in that third period. Guys put everything at the net and guys were landing at the net. We played with lots of pace and we get one on the PK to get us going and guys built off that momentum.”

The Raiders trail in the series 3-1 and will face elimination in Game 5 at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday night.

“It’s one game at a time.” McDonald explained. “We’re focused on the one here on Friday night in Prince Albert, and that’s the only game we’re worried about.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

