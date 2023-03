It didn’t take long for Landon Kosior to find a home in pro hockey after his career as a Prince Albert Raider came to a close.

Less than a week after the Raider season came to a close, the 20-year-old defenseman has signed an amateur try-out contract with the Iowa Wild, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

Kosior appeared in 60 games this past season for the Raiders potting 17 goals and 46 assists for 63 total points.

sports@paherald.sk.ca