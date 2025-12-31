Raider 50/50 raises $8,500 for Salvation Army

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Raiders have been able to raise a transit Bus full of toys and winter materials, plus $8,500 from the game day 50/50 to support The Salvation Army.

The Raiders organized the fundraiser following the Christmas Day fire at The Salvation Army on Central Avenue. Prince Albert Raiders’ business manager Michael Scissons said supporting the Salvation Army was an easy decision.

“The Raiders are part of the community,” Scissons said. “We are a community owned team. Our community was devastated by the fire that shredded The Salvation Army building. We wanted to do something to assuage the community, help them get back on their feet, and to be able to provide for those who have needs during these cold winter months.”

This desire led to the PA Raiders setting up a collection spot at the rink during their game against the Swift Current Broncos on Monday. They also held a 50/50 to support the Salvation Army, with residents from across Saskatchewan receiving the option to purchase tickets.

The team also encouraged fans to bring any warm winter items to give to residents who would typically receive assistance from The Salvation Army.

“The 50/50 went really well,” Scissons said. “We made about $8,500 that we will donate to the Salvation Army and on top of that we filled a PA Transit Bus with donations from the community. Items such are blankets, sweaters, socks, toques and general warm winter wear and needs.

Our fans were incredibly generous. We are impressed with the generosity of our fans in the community and for stepping up to help other community members.”

Scissons said the team would watch The Salvation Army recovering to see if they needed any more assistance.

“It feels good to be able to give back to the community,” Scissons said. “Everything we do is with the community in mind. We play as the Prince Albert Raiders, every time we step on the ice it’s to bring pride to the community of Prince Albert. We are very happy to do it. We are hoping for a quick recovery for the Salvation Army and for those that are in need to get back to the point where they were successful before.”

