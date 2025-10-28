Race in UPL Division remains close between first and third

The race in the SJHL’s UPL Division is close in the early part of the season with two points separating first place from third place as the season gets into full swing.

As of Oct. 27 the Hawks are in first place in the UPL Division with a record of 8-4-0-0 with 16 points, one point ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers, the Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 6-4-0-2 with 14 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 4-8-2-1 with 11 points.

Nipawin closed their week with a 3-2 loss to the Broncos in Humboldt on Friday, Oct. 24.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Broncos led 2-1 after the second period.

Jaxen Smith and Konnor Watson scored for Nipawin.

Tyce Penrod, Jacob Strizzi and Teigan Semchyshen scored for the Broncos.

Gage Roberts made 36 saves for Nipawin; Charlie Tritt made 39 saves for Humboldt.

The Hawks opened their week with a 7-3 win over the Ice Wolves in Nipawin on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Nipawin led 2-0 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Carson Park had a pair of goals for Nipawin in his first game as a Hawk, Will Whitter, Ashton Tait, Mason Karokochuk and Eric Hoiness scored the other Nipawin goals.

Evan Cook, Dayton Tailfeathers and Theron Watteyne responded for the Ice Wolves.

Colten Scott made 36 saves for Nipawin; Riley Zezel made 22 saves in just over 35 minutes for La Ronge before he was replaced by Graham Brown who made 14 saves.

The Yorkton Terriers were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 28, results were not available.

The Mustangs finished their two-game set in Kindersley with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Klippers on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The Klippers Ethan Sauter tied the game at 18:26 of the third period to send the game to overtime.

The Klippers Brock Evans and Van Eger each scored for Kindersley in the two-round shootout.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Kindersley led 1-0 after the second period.

Cole Unger, Bryson Aikens and Bo Eisner scored third period goals for Melfort.

Russ Demo and Eger scored the Klippers other regulation time goals.

Kason Kobelka made 18 saves for Melfort; Brett O’Halloran made 30 saves for the Klippers.

The Mustangs opened their two-game set in Kindersley with a 5-4 win over the Klippers on Friday, Oct. 24.

Melfort led 1-0 after the first period and the Klippers led 2-1 after the second period.

Zayden Sadlemeyer, Copper Atkinson, Bo Eisner, Cole Unger and Ryder Ellis scored for Melfort. Ellis scored the game winner for the Mustangs at 19:10 of the third period.

Wil Christian, Brayden Vandenbilche, Mason Eggen and Pryce Thiessen responded for the Klippers.

Madden Mulawka made 18 saves for Melfort; Mattias Radke made 29 saves for Kindersley.

The Ice Wolves earned a split in their two-game set with the Melville Millionaires with a 5-4 win on Sunday, Oct. 26 in Air Ronge.

La Ronge led 2-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Grayden Perozni, Owen Turner, Trevor Oishi and Dayton Tailfeathers scored for the Ice Wolves.

Kinistino’s Kale Margolis had a pair of goals for Melville with Jackson Lee and Matthew Edwards adding the other Millionaires goals.

Graham Brown made 24 saves for the Ice Wolves; Fuzz Aafedt made 20 saves for the Millionaires.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 3-1 loss to the Melville Millionaires in Air Ronge to open a two-game weekend set on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

William Knox scored the lone goal for the Ice Wolves.

Devon Winder, Rylan Oatman and Preston Baerwald responded for Melville.

Brown made 34 saves for La Ronge; Noah Sinagowitz made 22 saves for Melville.

The Melville Millionaires are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Oct. 31 and the Hawks are in Flin Flon to play the Bombers on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The Mustangs have a home-and-home with the Warman Wolverines this weekend. The teams meet in Warman of Friday, Oct. 31 and in Melfort on Saturday, Nov. 1.