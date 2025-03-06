Quinoa is an ancient grain originating in South America that is flourishing in its new home in Western Canada.

NorQuin, Submitted

At NorQuin we specialize in growing quinoa locally. We work with growers under a production contract, with a fixed price and an act of god clause. The quinoa is cleaned and processed in Saskatchewan with final packing and distribution from our facility in Saskatoon.

Submitted photo. Agronomy check for emergence.

Quinoa is classed as a pseudo cereal, meaning it is a broad leaf plant with a grain like cereals. The agronomic characteristics of quinoa make it a suitable option for growers across Western Canada, it grows well on almost all soil types, has a season length of 95-105 days, good early and late season frost tolerance, and good drought tolerance. No specialist equipment is needed to grow quinoa, and we offer agronomy support to our growers, as well as access to our years of agronomic information to help achieve the highest yields and best quality possible.

Submitted photo. Quinoa crop drying down before harvest.

NorQuin operates a breeding research center in Saskatoon, by taking germplasm from around the world NorQuin has specifically developed varieties that are well adapted for the prairie climate. These varieties were tested in multiple years of field trials before being released. We have also partnered with government and private researchers to further the agronomic knowledge on quinoa and push production.

Submitted photo. Harvest of NorQuin variety NQRed a Red quinoa in Quill Lake, SK.

NorQuin products go out to small and medium retail businesses as well as big box stores and supermarkets. The main markets are in North America but NorQuin quinoa can also be found on shelves in Europe and Asia. Quinoa use in the ingredient market is becoming a big part of our business in the form of flour, flakes and puffs. Quinoa is a superfood, it is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids. As a result, demand has steadily increased, especially now with the growing interest in plant-based protein and gluten-free products.

Submitted photo. NorQuin variety trial in Manitoba used to select varieties suited for Western Canada.

NorQuin is looking to increase production and expand our growing acres as our sales continue to grow, contracts are currently open for the 2025 season. Quinoa offers potential returns of $1000/ac with input costs similar to wheat. If you would like to know more about growing quinoa or the contracts that NorQuin offers you can contact the Farm Service team by emailing fsr@quinoa.com or visit quinoa.com for more information.