Quercetin Is Part of a Winning Formula for Health

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, a physician, wrote, “It has long been an axiom of mine that the little things are infinitely the most important.” If he’d had his fictional detective Sherlock Holmes investigate the mysteries of nature, he’d have found quercetin – an element of many plant-based foods that is often overlooked.

Quercetin is a flavonoid, found in fruits, vegetables, and grains, with particularly high concentrations in onions, apples, red grapes, berries, and green tea. It takes its name from Quercus, meaning “oak”. So no wonder its strength. Quercetin has powerful immune-boosting properties that help the body fend off infections and reduce the risk of chronic disease. It enhances the activity of immune cells like natural killer cells and macrophages, which are a type of white blood cell that surrounds and kills microorganisms, removes dead cells, and stimulates other immune system cells. It’s fair to say that quercetin plays a role in defending the body against pathogens and cancer cells.

Like vitamins A, C, and E, quercetin is a potent antioxidant, meaning it can neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells, proteins, and DNA, leading to aging and a host of chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease.

Quercetin is unique among antioxidants due to its ability to regenerate other antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E. This synergistic effect amplifies its protective properties and reinforces the body’s defense mechanisms.

One of the ways quercetin supports heart health is by improving endothelial function. The endothelium is the inner lining of blood vessels, and dysfunction in this layer can lead to high blood pressure and atherosclerosis. Quercetin helps relax blood vessels, reducing blood pressure and promoting healthy circulation.

Moreover, quercetin has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation in the arteries, which is a primary driver of heart disease.

Quercetin alleviates allergic reactions and improves respiratory health too. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can help reduce the severity of allergy symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, and itchy eyes. It does so by inhibiting the release of histamines and other inflammatory compounds.

A consistent intake of quercetin is possible with a healthy diet, but using a daily supplement provides a guarantee. When taken in combination with vitamin C, studies show better absorption of quercetin. This is why I added it to my new heart health formula in CardioVibe, including it alongside vitamin C, lysine, magnesium, coenzyme Q10, and l-proline.

But it’s not just your cardiovascular system that benefits from the combination. Diabetics and people with pre-diabetes will benefit. Numerous studies show that quercetin and vitamin C can help lower blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. Brain health is another consideration. Both these antioxidants protect neurological cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, which may be part of the battle in preventing the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease.

I recall patients who were perpetually plagued by colds every winter. They would try every over-the-counter remedy but never considered the simplest precaution—boosting their immune systems naturally. I recommended consistent daily supplementation with vitamin C, paired with a balanced diet. The next winter, no colds. Not only that, but their energy levels improved. One patient joked that I saved her marriage because she was no longer grumpy from being sick all the time.

Think of Aesop’s tortoise winning the race against the hare by taking a slow but steady course forward without getting discouraged. It’s this wisdom of thinking ahead and taking small, consistent actions to maintain health that will make the winners. Prevention isn’t glamorous, but it’s effective.

Sign-up at www.docgiff.com to receive our weekly e-newsletter. For comments, contact-us@docgiff.com. Follow us on Instagram @docgiff and @diana_gifford_jones.Top of Form