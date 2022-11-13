Quebec captures 2022 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

It’s been a journey four years in the making for Team Quebec out of Glenmore Curling Club but they defeated Northern Ontario 10-3 in six ends to capture the 2022 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club Saturday afternoon

Quebec skip Felix Asselin says this was a goal for the team since they finished third at the 2018 Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Swan River, Manitoba.

“This was a goal that has been a while since 2018 when we got third. We wanted to complete. It’s surreal, not many words can describe this but it’s been a great week. It had it’s up and downs for sure. But it’s great that we got the job done.”

Throughout the course of the week, Quebec struck early and often in their matches scoring 24 points in the first two ends of their 11 matches. Saturday’s final proved no different as they would score 9 points in the first three ends of the match on route to the victory.

Asselin says Quebec would attempt to make opponents take difficult shots early in games throughout the week.

“I think we attempted every game to make the other teams to throw some hard shots. We had a dip in the middle of the week where we struggled a bit more. Today, it’s the same. We put pressure on the other team and we got some timely misses. We’re happy with how it turned out and how we played.

The national title is extra special for Asselin as he got to play alongside his girlfriend Laurie St-Georges and his brother, Emile

Felix says there is nobody he would rather compete with in the mixed event.

“It’s great. There’s nobody else I wish I could’ve done this, especially in the mixed. It’s one of the only championships I can play with my girlfriend. We’re happy, we don’t see each other much in the wintertime because we’re at different events and it’s even better I got to spend it with her.”

With the win, Quebec advances to the 2023 World Mixed Curling Championship in a location that has yet to be announced

