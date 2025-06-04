Public Safety Minister introduces Strong Borders Act in parliament

Daily Herald Staff

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced the introduction of the Strong Borders Act on Tuesday.

Anandasangaree said the bill will keep Canadians safe by ensuring law enforcement has the right tools to keep our borders secure, combat transnational organized crime, stop the flow of illegal fentanyl, and crack down on money laundering.

“Our government made a commitment to keep our communities safe and work with our American partners to strengthen our border,” he said in a press release. “The Strong Borders Act will help us tackle organized crime, and further equip our border and law enforcement agencies with the authorities and resources they need to keep our border secure – for both American and Canadian communities.”

Justice Minister Sean Fraser echoed those sentiments, saying Canada’s laws needed to keep pace with an evolving landscape.

“This legislation strengthens the tools available to law enforcement to detect and investigate serious crimes, while upholding the Charter rights of people in Canada and respecting the rule of law,” Fraser said in a press release.

Anandasangaree said they also plan to amend the Customs Act to secure the Canadian border against illicit drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, and auto theft. They will also amend the Oceans Act to enable the Canadian Coast Guard to conduct security patrols and collect, analyse and disseminate information and intelligence for security purposes.

The Strong Borders Act also aims to enhance the ability of the RCMP to share information collected on registered sex offenders with domestic and international law enforcement partners, protect the asylum system against sudden increases in claims by introducing new ineligibility rules, and improve how asylum claims are received, processed, and decided.

Anandasangaree said it would also strengthen the ability of authorities to cancel, suspend or change immigration documents, and to cancel, suspend or stop accepting new applications, and improve how Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shares client information with federal, provincial and territorial partners.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab said Canada is taking action to respond to rising migration pressures.

“We’re improving security at the Canada-US border and making our immigration and asylum systems stronger, more flexible, and responsive to new and developing pressures,” Diab said in a press release. “This is about protecting the integrity of our system while building a safer and more resilient Canada.”

Through Canada’s Border Plan, the Government of Canada is investing $1.3 billion aimed at keeping communities safe on both sides of the border.

The Border Plan provides $200 million to Public Safety Canada and the Communications Security Establishment Canada to support enhanced gathering of intelligence on transnational organized crime and illegal fentanyl, and enable sharing with law enforcement partners across Canada and the United States.