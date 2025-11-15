Public hearing to decide future of four-unit housing proposal

Prince Albert city council will hear from residents on Monday, Nov. 17, as the city moves into the public hearing phase of a proposed zoning change that would permit up to four residential units as of right in low-density neighborhoods.

The amendment, Bylaw 26 of 2025, proposes allowing two-, three-, or four-unit developments on lots that meet existing zoning and building regulations without requiring a discretionary use process. The change is tied to the federal Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, a program that requires municipalities to allow four units as of right in order to qualify for major infrastructure funding.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said he expects a full and mixed turnout at the hearing. He acknowledged that the proposal has drawn strong opinions but said the city needs to keep its long-term housing targets and infrastructure needs in view.

“People need that opportunity again. We need to balance this opposition or support, but we really must keep in mind what is in the best interests of the city,” Powalinsky said. “It should be related to the official community plan, because that plan talks about mixed density, mixed housing types, and affordable housing.”

The mayor said the city is short roughly 1,400 housing units compared to current projections and added that the federal requirements carry significant financial implications for residents. He said failing to qualify for the infrastructure fund would shift future costs directly onto utility users.

“Without this bylaw and without accessing the infrastructure funding, utility bills for sewage and wastewater treatment could end up five to six times higher than what residents are paying now,” he said.

Ward 2 Coun. Troy Parenteau said he believes the amendment will help reduce red tape for builders while opening the door to more diverse housing options in established areas. He said he understands some residents may have concerns about change but emphasized that additional units must still meet zoning rules such as lot size, parking standards, and height limits.

“Personally, I live in a neighborhood that already has basement suites and a four-plex. Having these denser communities has never changed the way I enjoy my neighborhood,” Parenteau said. “I do not see four units as a major problem, and it is definitely needed.”

Parenteau said the amendment helps create opportunities for development that otherwise face delays under the current discretionary system.

Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown remains opposed to the proposal. He said he continues to question the requirement to change the zoning bylaw before knowing whether the city will receive infrastructure funding.

“I still do not agree with it,” Brown said. “We had to change our bylaw to be able to apply for funding from the federal government, and we are not guaranteed to get the funding or how much. It is kind of backwards.”

Brown said he expects to hear concerns from residents about potential impacts to neighborhood character and property values. He said other municipalities have faced challenges after making similar changes and wants to see a clearer long-term plan before supporting the amendment.

Council will listen to public presentations before moving into debate and considering second and third reading of the bylaw.