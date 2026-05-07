PRRC to host eighth annual educational gathering

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The Prairie Rivers Reconciliation Circle (PRRC) is in the final stages of preparation for its eighth annual educational gathering coming up on Friday, May 8th, at the One Arrow Cultural Lodge.

The PRRC was established in 2018 and signed a declaration of commitment to support and forward the work of reconciliation on February 6, 2020. Co-signed by mayors and representatives of business and education, the declaration is a reminder that reconciliation is a journey of relearning and rebuilding relationships. The PRRC’s vision is one of neighbouring peoples, organizations and communities working together in a good way and creating space for dialogue, understanding, and learning to walk the path of reconciliation together.

Each year, the Educational Gathering is held at a different venue. The One Arrow Cultural Lodge is located off Highway 11, 33 kilometres south of Prince Albert on Adamson Lake, between Duck Lake and MacDowell.

The Cultural Centre is designed to accommodate a variety of community needs. It includes a modern conference facility with breakout rooms, a commercial kitchen, and gathering spaces that integrate traditional elements with contemporary design. The Centre serves local community members as well as visitors from Canada and other countries, functioning as a venue for learning, reconciliation, and cultural exchange.

This year’s theme, “Threads of Truth,” was chosen as a reflection of how each thread represents a story and a voice that can help to better understand the shared history of this land. When those threads come together, they create a stronger path toward learning, respect, and reconciliation.

“The phrase reflects the importance of listening and learning from one another. As each voice is heard, we begin to weave connections, rebuild relationships, and deepen understanding. Reconciliation is not a single moment, but an ongoing process of coming together in a good way.

“Threads of Truth” honours the idea that truth must come first. By acknowledging and holding space for these truths, we create opportunities for healing, respect, and moving forward together as a stronger community.

The 2026 Educational Gathering features Micaela Champagne, CEO/Co-founder of askîhk Research Services, as the keynote speaker who will share her expertise in identifying burial sites at former Indian Residential Schools. Other presenters include Cort Dogniez, a Metis oral storyteller and author, Tai Reign, a two-spirit artist and Saskatchewan’s Youth Poet Laureate, and Stephanie Danyluk, a public historian and Senior Manager of Community Engagement with the Canadian Museum Association.

A vendor’s market, including handcrafted products by Tribal Thread, Beadintime & Com’on Turtle, and Metis Beadwork Sewciety will also be part of the Gathering. For those interested in purchasing items at the market, the PRRC recommends bringing some cash as the availability for debit sales is not guaranteed.

Tickets for in-person attendance will be available until Tuesday, May 5, and tickets for virtual attendance are also available.