Provincially funded policing teams credited with major drug and gun seizures in Prince Albert

In a press conference held Thursday at the Prince Albert Police Service headquarters, provincial and local officials shared mid-year results for Saskatchewan’s specialized policing teams, units created to tackle organized crime, human trafficking, and the flow of illegal firearms and drugs across the province.



The event was led by MLA Kevin Kasun, with remarks from Legislative Secretary Michael Weger and Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier. It also featured the presence of Deputy Mayor Dawn Kilmer, Deputy Chief Farica Prince, and Police Commission Chair Janet Carriere.



Weger, speaking on behalf of Minister Tim McLeod, announced that in the first six months of 2025, the province’s Crime Reduction Teams (CRTs) and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Teams (STRTs) collectively laid 445 criminal charges against 92 people, seized 73 illegal firearms, and removed over 14 kilograms of cocaine and nearly 3 kilograms of methamphetmine from Saskatchewan streets. In addition, the STRTs conducted nearly 60 human trafficking interventions.



“These specialized policing teams are having a tangible impact,” Weger said. “Fewer guns, fewer drugs, fewer violent offenders, that’s how we build safer communities.”



Prince Albert’s numbers stand out



Chief Nogier shared specific results from Prince Albert’s CRT, noting the team executed 23 search warrants in the first half of the year, laid 168 charges, and seized 18 firearms. Drugs seized locally included one kilogram of methamphetamine, 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, and another 4.5 kilograms of illegal cannabis.



“For a city of our size, these are astounding numbers,” Nogier said. “We are not immune to organized crime. But we are in tune with it, and acting.”



Nogier credited the results to strong partnerships with the province and with agencies like the RCMP, and emphasized that the city’s proactive enforcement approach is gaining national recognition. “Our work on the ground, I would put it up against any province in this country,” he said.



Questions about missing persons and public awareness



In response to media questions, Chief Nogier acknowledged that missing persons investigations occupy a significant portion of the service’s daily work. He confirmed that Prince Albert Police have a dedicated, highly trained sergeant working on missing persons cases under the Criminal Investigation Division, supported in part by provincially funded resources.



He noted that while many cases are resolved quickly, “Our families in our communities want answers. We do everything we can to keep the flow of information open, whether through media, community partnerships, or enhanced outreach.”



He also addressed a question about who within the police service is responsible for keeping the Prince Albert Grand Council. He emphasized the need for culturally respectful engagement, balanced with investigative protocols and privacy legislation.



A call for broader support



Nogier concluded his remarks by calling for continued public cooperation and long-term investment in policing efficiency. Beyond frontline enforcement, he noted the importance of community-based solutions, referencing Prince Albert’s proposed Complex Needs Facility as one example of how to reduce repeat arrests and free up police resources.



“We need help, not just in the form of more boots on the ground, but in building systems that make us more efficient,” he said.



Nogier said specialized policing units are seeing results, but long-term safety depends on community trust, inter-agency coordination, and systems that address not just symptoms, but root causes.



Weger closed his speech by thanking the officers behind the statistics.



“Your work is challenging and often comes with risk,” he said. “But know that you are making a real difference.”