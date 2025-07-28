Provincial Traffic Safety Fund to benefit Rosthern area

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The Town and Rural Municipality of Rosthern are benefiting from the $1.54 million in grants awarded by the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund.

RM of Rosthern No. 403 was granted $5532.00 for Increased Grid Road Safety, and the Town of Rosthern, $19957.00 for Intersection Safety in the Town of Rosthern. Sixty-two projects in 61 Saskatchewan communities will receive funding “to deliver enhancements to traffic safety in their communities,” Minister Responsible for SGI Jeremy Harrison said. The grants disbursed in this round of funding range from $853 to $100,000. Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grants are awarded to communities twice a year, using proceeds from photo speed enforcement. Since the program was established in 2019, a total of $14.55 million has been awarded to 918 projects in Saskatchewan.

To be eligible, projects must focus on one or more of eight traffic safety priorities: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, occupant protection, intersection safety, aggressive driving, vulnerable road users or medically-at-risk drivers.

All grant applications are reviewed by a committee comprised of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways, and SGI.

Cortney Larsen, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Rosthern, shared that the funds the town received will be used to upgrade the existing electronic traffic signs and to install several new ones in areas where pedestrian safety is a growing concern, particularly due to increased traffic volumes and limited visibility. These improvements are part of a broader effort to enhance overall intersection safety in the town.

Additionally, a few of the new beacon-style lights will replace the standard stop signs near the Rosthern Community School to improve visibility and better protect students and families during peak hours. A future installation is also planned for the increasingly busy intersection near Centennial Park, the Valley Aquatic Centre, and the popular Lil Bean Ice Cream Shop, an area that sees high foot traffic, especially in the summer months.

“We’re grateful for the support SGI provides to municipalities like ours across the province, helping us invest in important traffic and community safety improvements,” Larsen said.

The full list of approved projects and grant amounts can be found on SGI’s website. Applications are now being accepted for the next round of funding. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2025.