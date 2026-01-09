Provincial government invests $28.5 million in relocatable classrooms





Daily Herald Staff

The Government of Saskatchewan will invest $28.5 million in the 2025-26 Relocatable Classroom Program with the goal of ensuring students have enough space to learn.

The funding will cover 39 new relocatable classrooms and two existing classrooms that will be moved.

“The Relocatable Classroom Program helps us address space pressures by adding classrooms where they are needed most,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said in a media release. “This helps us respond to enrolment growth and gives school divisions flexibility to manage local pressures.”

The classrooms will go to schools in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Blaine Lake, Clavet, Corman Park, Humboldt, Lanigan and Swift Current. Theywill be installed over the summer and ready for students for the 2026-27 school year.

Education Minister Everett Hindley, was unavailable for further comments as of press time. Instead, the ministry sent the following statement:

“The Relocatable Classroom Program is designed to address immediate needs for additional classroom space to accommodate increases in enrolments and offers school divisions flexibility at the local level to deal with pressures caused by growth.”

The statement went further to state that school divisions apply to the program for relocatable classrooms and requests are prioritized and selected based on projected enrolments.

The government believes that relocatable classrooms are an effective solution to address enrolment pressures and provide quality learning space in a timely manner, and also offer the flexibility to be relocated to other schools when enrolment pressures ease.

“School divisions may build their relocatables on site or order pre-fabricated relocatables from a vendor, and they are required to adhere to the same standards, including building codes, as permanent structures,” reads the statement.

School divisions apply annually for relocatable classrooms and requests are prioritized based on projected enrolments. Relocatable classrooms meet the same building standards as permanent structures and can be moved to other schools as needs change.

The government has committed $234 million to the Relocatable Classroom Program since it began in 2013-14.