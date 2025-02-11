Province warns of scam ads for fake online versions of Saskatchewan casinos

Regina Leader-Post Staff

Saskatchewan’s gambling regulator is warning residents not to give their credit card information to any sites claiming to host online versions of the province’s land-based casinos.

“If you see a Facebook or other social media ad for an online version of Dakota Dunes Casino, Casino Regina, or any other land-based casino in Saskatchewan, don’t click on it,” said a news release issued by Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) on Monday morning.

“Scammers use these types of fake ads to defraud people by stealing credit card numbers and other banking information.”

The fake online ads impersonate recognizable casinos with illegal use of logos, images and branding of the casinos that are stolen from websites.

None of Saskatchewan’s land-based casinos have legitimate online versions, said the Crown’s vice-president of gaming, Steve Tunison, in the release.

These kinds of fake ads have been targeting casinos across North America, including those operated by LGS and the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA), like Dakota Dunes Casino. Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw issued warnings on social media about the fake ads earlier this spring.

Saskatchewan’s regulations do not permit online gambling sites, with the exception of PlayNow.com, operated by SIGA. The sports betting site is the only legal, regulated online gambling site currently in the province.

LGS is asking anyone who sees these false ads to report them to the social media site on which it appeared.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of a fraudulent scam is encouraged to contact their local police or report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.