Province warns against Unlicensed Door-to-door Security sales.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs (FCCA) of Saskatchewan is warning residents to be cautious of unlicensed door-to-door sellers offering security cameras and alarm systems in North Battleford and surrounding areas.

All direct sellers in Saskatchewan must be licensed under the Direct Sellers Act and Regulations. However, the FCAA reports that some individuals are operating without proper authorization, raising consumer protection concerns.

“Residents should always confirm a seller’s license and take necessary precautions before making any purchase,” the agency said in a release. A full list of licensed vendors can be found by searching https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/fcaa411.

Tips for consumers approached by door-to-door include:

Asking to see the seller’s license.

Reading all contracts carefully, including fine print.

Refusing to feel pressured into an immediate purchase.

Limiting down payments and avoiding cash or blank cheques.

Checking the seller’s reputation via the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org

Consumers are also entitled to protections under provincial law:

Written contracts are required for sales over $100

Sellers must provide a statement of cancellation rights.

Buyers have 10 days to cancel most contracts without giving a reason.

If a contract is canceled, any payments must be refunded within 15 days.

Anyone with questions or complaints is encouraged to contact the FCAA Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-880-5550 or email branch.consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.

For more information, visit: https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/regulated-businesses-persons/businesses/directdoor-to-door-sellers