Province takes action against rising drug overdoses with free kits and training

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

In response to the rising number of drug overdoses in Saskatchewan, the provincial government is providing free Naloxone kits and training on how to administer them.

The Home Naloxone Kits are available at over 450 locations across the province, a significant increase from 225 locations in 2022. These free kits are available to anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, as well as to those who may witness an overdose. The training also covers overdose prevention, recognition, and response. A list of locations where the free kits can be found is available online.

According to Doug Dahl, Media Relations Manager at the Saskatchewan Health Authority, “Overdose data in Saskatchewan takes time to gather and isn’t easily compiled.” This is because the authority doesn’t want to duplicate efforts with the Provincial Coroner’s office and other medical groups.

In addition to the free kits, emergency departments across the province also carry them, and they can be purchased at some pharmacies.

It’s reassuring to know that Canada has the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which offers legal protection to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing the overdose. The Act protects those who seek help, whether they stay or leave the scene before help arrives, as well as anyone else present when help arrives.

If you suspect someone has overdosed, look for symptoms such as slow or no breathing, gurgling, gasping or snoring, clammy and cool skin, blue lips or nails, and difficulty waking up or staying awake. It’s crucial to note that Naloxone treatment does not replace the need for immediate medical attention. Call 911 immediately if you suspect an overdose.

The Ministry of Health encourages organizations to report overdoses and drug samples to keep public information up to date. Residents can sign up for free provincial drug alerts, which provide warnings about increased overdose risks in their communities. Information is available at Saskatchewan.ca/drug-alerts or by texting JOIN to 1-833-35-B-SAFE (352-7233).

For more resources on addiction support and overdose prevention, visit Saskatchewan.ca/addictions and Saskatchewan.ca/overdose.