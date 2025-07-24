Province says wildfire aid request met operational needs, rejects opposition claims of delay

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has formally requested federal assistance for the province’s wildfire efforts, asking for 300 Type 3 firefighters and additional helicopter support as fire conditions begin to allow safer deployment.

As of Thursday morning, 56 wildfires remain active across the province, with more than 3,000 people evacuated. Seven communities are under full evacuation orders, and four others have evacuated vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and those with health conditions.

Saskatchewan has recorded 392 wildfires so far this year, significantly higher than the five-year average. Approximately 1.8 million hectares of land have been impacted.

SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said the decision to seek federal help was driven by improved fire conditions and a growing need for additional ground crews.

“Seven weeks ago, we were seeing Rank 4 to 6 fire activity, which are too dangerous for Type 3 firefighters,” Pritchard said during Thursday’s media briefing. “Now, with some stabilization and containment, we can deploy them safely.”

The request, made Wednesday by Minister Tim McLeod to the federal government, will bring in 300 Canadian Armed Forces personnel, expected to arrive within 36 to 48 hours. An advance team is already in Prince Albert working with SPSA operations staff to coordinate logistics.

“These firefighters will be deployed to areas with low fire intensity,” said SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts. “That allows us to shift our more experienced Type 1 and Type 2 teams to high-risk zones.”

Pritchard pushed back against criticism that the province delayed its call for help.

“It’s unfortunate to see divisive messaging and half-truths,” he said, responding to comments from MLA Jordan McPhail, who called the response chaotic and criticized the seven-week delay in requesting federal aid. “We’ve always prioritized the right resources at the right time.”

While the federal government is providing personnel and air support, other requested equipment, such as water haulers and value protection kits, has not yet been confirmed. Pritchard said SPSA will continue seeking those resources through other provincial and interagency partnerships.

Asked whether the province would consider training local work permit holders to help with firefighting amid workforce shortages, Pritchard said there are no plans currently in place.

“We are focused on working with our existing partners: First Nations, volunteer fire departments, and compact agreements,” he said.

The province continues to urge evacuated residents to register using the SaskEvac web app or call the 1-855 line for support. The Community Resilience Centre in Denare Beach also remains open to assist evacuees.