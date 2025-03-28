Province reopens Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program, restricts eligibility

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

The pause on the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) has been lifted but the province says it will prioritize health care, agriculture and skilled trades for its limited number of nominees.

It will also close the eligibility for some sectors, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The province will no longer allow spas, salons and pet-care services (excluding veterinarians) to be eligible to recruit workers through SINP, a program that offers immigrants an opportunity to attain permanent residency. It also permanently closed the categories for entrepreneurs, farm owners/operators and the subcategory for international graduate entrepreneurs.

The changes “will ensure fair access across sectors while maintaining program integrity and aligning with Saskatchewan’s long-term labour market needs,” says the release.

Deputy premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said the province is disappointed with the federal government’s October 2024 decision that nearly halves Saskatchewan’s annual allotted nominations to 3,625. Saskatchewan typically has about 7,200 spots available and the province says the reduction represents the lowest number of nominations since 2009.

“The SINP has been essential for Saskatchewan employers seeking to hire international workers when qualified Canadians are unavailable,” he said in the release. “The changes announced today will ensure that our reduced number of nominations is used effectively and in a way that prioritizes building our economy.”

The province had paused SINP as of Feb. 18, following national changes to immigration targets. The federal government also added requirement that 75 per cent of nominees must already be temporary Canadian residents.

Over 90 per cent of economic migrants — people seeking greater economic opportunities — coming into the province do so through SINP, according to the province.

“The Sask. Party should never throw our local businesses into a panic,” NDP immigration critic Noor Burki told media Thursday. “The Sask Party’s decision to abruptly pause the program without any consultation has been incredibly stressful for Saskatchewan businesses and skilled workers.”

While the province’s announcement marks an immediate end to the intake pause, only about 906 spots (25 per cent) are available for out-of-country candidates, which will be prioritized for people in health care, agriculture and skilled trades.

The remaining 75 per cent that must already be already be a temporary Canadian resident or on a valid temporary visa can be recruited for all other sectors and occupations.

The province also noted nominations in sectors such as accommodation, food services, retail trade and trucking will be capped at 25 per cent.

Any applications under the Saskatchewan Express Entry and Occupations In-Demand sub-categories that do not have a Saskatchewan-based job offer will be returned and those candidates will need to contact SINP for an application refund, said the province.

— with files from Alec Salloum/Regina Leader-Post

