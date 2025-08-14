Province launches new Orange Zone construction update

Daily Herald Staff

The provincial government has launched a new Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update aimed at helping drivers plan the quickest and safest routes during Saskatchewan’s busy construction season.

The updates will be issued every Friday and 10 a.m. They will include the most recent information on highway construction projects in Saskatchewan.

“As I am reaching the halfway point of my province-wide summer road tour, I have been consistently hearing from communities I have visited that they want greater access to construction updates,” Highways Minister David Marit said in a press release. “With the launch of the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update we will be able to highlight all new projects that are starting and show motorists where they can view all the ongoing highway construction in Saskatchewan.”

Saskatchewan’s construction industry welcomed the news. Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association President Shantel Lipp said every cone, construction sign, and reduced speed limit zone exists for a reason, and it’s important for drivers to know about them in advance.

“Safety is our top priority – not just for the workers on the job, but for every driver passing through a construction zone,” Lipp said in a press release. “We urge the public to slow down, stay alert, and respect the signage and people working to maintain and build the roads we all rely on.

The latest Orange Zone update includes information on more than 20 highway construction projects. The list includes the $5.7 million paving project near Meath Park, which is scheduled for completion on Oct. 25. The project stretches 11 km, and requires one lane of traffic to be closed to accommodate flaggers and pilot vehicles on scene.