Province invests $330,000 over next two years to provide support for female offenders reintegrating into society

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $330,000 over the next two years into the Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan to provide reintegration supports for female offenders leaving custody.

The Society made the announcement in a press release issued on Thursday.

“We are excited that the Government has chosen to fund this program because it will provide more linear support for women that have already been in incarceration,” said Nicole Obrigavitch, Executive Director, Elizabeth Fry Society. “Women that are being released into the society after serving a sentence often need further support to find housing.”

The funding will be used to assist women as they navigate community services to reduce the likelihood of their return to custody.

“The Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan is pleased that the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is funding this project to enhance reintegration support services for the women we serve,” Obrigavitch said. “This funding will significantly bolster our efforts to provide tailored assistance, ensuring a seamless transition from custody to community and underscoring our commitment to reducing recidivism and fostering positive outcomes for those re-entering the community.”

To help ensure the success of this initiative, Elizabeth Fry Society staff will work with women at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, as well as Saskatoon’s women reintergration Unit, the Women’s correctional Units at the Saskatchewan Hospital, North Battleford and, as necessary, the Whitebirch Remand Unit.

Providing access to these programs and services will help clients succeed in their communities and ensure better outcomes for both themselves and their families.

“This will lower recidivism. If people are properly supported when they are released they have more options and with that support they will be more successful,” Obrigavitch added.

The Society will connect with women prior to their release and help them throughout their reintegration process by connecting them with housing, mental health and addictions supports, transportation, income assistance, and employment services.

“It can be challenging for individuals leaving custody to know how to access the programs and services that are available to help them successfully reintegrate back into the community,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “Female offenders face additional challenges when securing housing and other supports necessary to reunite with their children and loved ones. This expanded service agreement will ensure more women in our facilities, including those on remand, can be supported by the Elizabeth Fry Society’s programming and services.”