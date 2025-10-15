Province gives $50,000 for MacLeod School playground

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Moosomin’s MacLeod School will have a new playground next year thanks to a $50,000 matching grant from the provincial government. The school had raised $100,000 in the community, and the $50,000 provincial contribution through a new program means the project will be fully paid for and can be built next spring.

MacLeod School was among the first schools in the province approved for the grant.

MacLeod School Principal Tammy Cole says the provincial grant made the difference and with that funding on top of the $100,000 raised locally the project can go ahead. The equipment has now been ordered.

“Well, this was the difference maker because now we can build,” she said. “The exciting thing is that it’s something we’ve been fundraising for, for years, and this was the pinnacle moment so we’re very excited.

“So we are looking at May to have the equipment installed. Around May 20th to May 21st is when we have asked them to come in and do this job. We will have community members, staff, and volunteers come help with that in May.”

She said the new playground will replace the play structure in front of the school.

“It will be a bit bigger than the one that is there now, so we will have to do some more work with that piece.”

She said without the grant the school would still be in the fundraising phase.

“We would still be in the fundraising realm definitely because we are just about at $100,000 and we need $150,000, so in order to put it in as we would like with the inclusive piece, and a few additions into that, we wouldn’t be able to do it with the money we had, or it would probably take a few more years of fundraising, so this grant really makes all the difference.”

She said the students are excited about the new playground. “The kids are excited and we can’t wait to invite some of the students over from the high school for when we do a grand opening. Especially after hours, they like to hang out at the playground.”

She says the play structures at the school are well used, not just by school children, but by other people in the community.

“We always have people that stop by. We have families that stop by use our playground and have picnics. All summer long it’s just very busy. Even throughout the day sometimes people stop in and play at the park here. Weekends are always busy.”

Cole says it was an exciting moment when she found out they had received the grant.

“It arrived at 1:34 yesterday afternoon but I was teaching gym all afternoon so it wasn’t until I was cleaning out my e-mails at the end of the day when I saw it,” she said Wednesday.

“I was in tears. I had to text (vice-principal) Scott (Sully) and say ‘Scott we got it!’ He was the first person I contacted and we’ve just kind of shared that out and then we showed the staff and the super attendant this morning which was really exciting. It will be great. Now we get to do the exciting part.”

Applications for the new School Playground Equipment Grant program are still open. The program supports the creation of safe, accessible playgrounds on school operated property throughout Saskatchewan.

Eligible projects can receive up to $50,000 in matching funds to build a new playground. Funds can also be used to add new equipment or replace components on an existing playground.

“The province is investing $3.75 million annually over the next four years to enrich outdoor play spaces throughout Saskatchewan,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. “This program supports the incredible work done by volunteer school community councils and parent groups who raise money to create safe, accessible playgrounds for their children. It benefits the kids, families, and their communities and I look forward to seeing more projects break ground.”

The application period will run until February 25, 2026, on a first-come, first served basis.

The program is being administered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA).

“Playgrounds are critical spaces that contribute to a healthy Saskatchewan population,” Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President Darcy McLeod said. “Investments like the School Playground Equipment Grant help instill the importance of play and physical literacy in our children and youth, which in turn will build a more active future for our province.”