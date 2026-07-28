Province, feds sign MOU on Indian Head Research Farm

Ashley Bocheck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Following Saskatchewan’s participation in the federal-provincial-territorial agriculture ministers meeting in Halifax on July 16, Heath MacDonald, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and David Marit, Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreeing to explore approaches to support continuity of operations at the Indian Head and Scott Research Farms.

“The Indian Head and Scott Research Farms supported important agricultural research for many years and are an important part of a research network that keeps Saskatchewan agriculture competitive,” Marit said. “This MOU gives us the opportunity to work with industry to ensure agricultural activities continue at these sites with a made-in-Saskatchewan solution that supports producers, maintains research capacity and helps protect our reputation as a supplier of high-quality crops.”

Since Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announced the closures of the Saskatchewan sites, the ministry has been working with industry stakeholders to create a new operating model for Indian Head and Scott. This MOU supports the Government of Saskatchewan and industry to advance this work and ensure the two research farms remain productive assets for the agriculture sector in the province.

Minister Marit explains the signing of the MOU allows the provincial government to work in collaboration with the federal government to keep the research farms open.

“It was a discussion between myself and Minister Heath McDonald. When we first were made aware of impending closures we of the facility. Obviously, we’ve had some discussion with stakeholders between that time frame and now, and then we felt it was important to enter into an agreement with the federal government. We want to see these assets continue and not be closed. We want to see how we can transfer and work through it, and that’s what this MOU allows us to do. It allows us to explore different options that we might be able to come to agreement with the federal government to ensure that the facilities remain open.”

Marit explains the federal and provincial governments will be working on transitioning assets this summer.

“This year they’ll continue to function the way they are now.

“It was our understanding when this was first announced that it could take two years to transition.

“So now, what we want to do is our officials, along with the federal officials, will work together to say first and foremost we have to know exactly what assets are being included in the transfer. What are some of the challenges around it? What are some of the upgrades that have to be made? If land transfers are now going to be leases and that side of it—we’re just not sure yet. That’s what we’re going to work through the summer months and into early fall.

“If there’s going to be an evaluation of the assets and what happens to that value, and it’s something that obviously the process will allow both of us as ministers to take it to our respective cabinets and get approval that way.

“We’re hopeful by early 2027, if not before that, that we have some pretty secure arrangements on how the transfer and the process will go through.”

Provincial goal with research farms

Minister Marit says the provincial government has goals of managing the facilities in the near future.

“The goal is that the province will, in some way under the Ministry of Agriculture, will manage the facilities, and then we would, in turn, look at opportunities for obviously commodity groups, in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan and maybe other entities, maybe even to some degree some private sector partnership on some research projects that might be important. There will be a process that way.

“My goal would be that at some point we would have a team that would look after the management of the facility, in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture.”

Agriculture Minister Marit says the Indian Head Research farm is very important to the community and to the province.

“It is very valuable,” he said.

“A lot of our pedigreed seed is grown in Indian Head. There’s a lot of forage research done there as well, and a lot of disease research done at the Scott Farm. It’s really important for us to maintain the operation of these facilities and continue the research. There’s over 100 years of research there, but this research doesn’t end in a year or two. It continues on. So it was very important for us to work with the commodity groups, and we heard from the commodity groups very clearly as well to ensure the operation of these facilities, and we’ll do everything we can to ensure that these facilities continue to operate.”

He adds, “It’s good for the farmers and the ranchers here in the province. That’s first and foremost exactly what we wanted to do. My role as the minister was obviously to have this discussion with Minister McDonald and have those discussions. And he was very appreciative and co-operative.

“Now our team here in the province, along with the federal team, will work through that whole process.”

“I’m hoping within a few months that I start to see some movement—with what are going to be some challenges and some of the opportunities on the transfer of these assets.”

Minister Marit says there is still work to be done for the next steps in operating the research farms.

“I haven’t heard from Indian Head directly. I did have a meeting with the mayor and council members, along with my MLA counterpart Kevin Weedmark of Moosomin-Montmarte. We visited Indian Head a few months ago. They wanted to find out where it was at.

“The commodity groups and industry are very interested, and we’re very concerned about the operation of these facilities.

“Personally, they’ve come up to me and thanked me for this and said this is good work and we’ll continue our pathway through it. I’m very confident that we will land in a good spot, and these facilities will continue operating. My concern obviously, like everybody else, is ensuring that we have the workforce there and how that will all transition as well because when you’re dealing with employees that were employed by the federal government and now transitioning to provincial. We just have to work out all the details.”

He says he was hopeful from the start he could help the research farms remain open. “I was very hopeful. Probably what really boosted my confidence was the commodity groups and interested parties that were very supportive that these facilities remain open.”