Province expands police funding as Prince Albert prepares for higher call volumes

The Government of Saskatchewan and SGI announced new support for the Prince Albert Police Service during and event held Monday afternoon at police headquarters. The funding comes through the Municipal Police Grants Program and totals 3.6 million for the 2025 to 2026 year. It covers 26 positions tied to crime reduction, mental health response, traffic enforcement, internet child exploitation, and other targeted units.

MLA Kevin Kasun delivered the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety. He said the program is designed to give municipalities reliable support so local police services can focus on the issues affecting their communities.

Chief Patrick Nogier said the funding helps the service manage the heavy call loads that continue to shape policing in the city. He also confirmed the number of provincially funded positions will increase from 26 to 33 in 2026.

Nogier said the added support allows officers to maintain a proactive presence rather than spend all their time responding to priority calls. He noted that Prince Albert receives a high volume of files involving trauma, violence, and repeat offenders. Dedicated positions in crime reduction and criminal investigations help keep major cases moving without overwhelming frontline members.

One of the questions raised after the announcement focused on missing persons investigations. Nogier said the service is seeing rising numbers, including long-term missing persons and frequent reports involving youth. He said the dedicated position funded under the program will allow the service to improve communication with families, coordinate with Indigenous organizations, and maintain consistent follow-up on files that often span years.

Nogier said the resources are needed because frontline officers cannot take on those duties while also responding to priority calls. He said the role is important for building trust with families and partners while ensuring long-term cases do not fall behind.

The chief also highlighted how the coming complex needs facility will help redirect intoxication and non-criminal care calls away from the jail cells under the police station. He said the facility will give people access to support the police cannot provide and free officers to focus on crime that affects residents and businesses.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said the city appreciates the province’s continued support. He said the council is in budget discussions and will determine what local costs remain after provincial funding is applied. He also noted that inflation and wage changes can create funding gaps over time, but said the support announced Monday will help the service stay ahead of the pressures it faces.

After the event, Powalinsky told the Daily Herald he is optimistic the support will help police keep investigations moving and strengthen crime prevention.

“We want to be able to keep up with investigations and enforcement, but we also want to get ahead of it,” Powalinsky said. “The goal is to have a higher ratio of arrests and convictions to the number of crimes committed.”

The announcement came shortly after the Saskatchewan NDP issued a statement raising concerns about crime levels in Prince Albert and across the province. NDP Justice Critic Nicole Sarauer said severe crime rates remain higher than the national average and argued that residents continue to feel unsafe. The opposition called for faster hiring of police officers and more support for people struggling with addiction and instability. The statement said the province has not done enough to address public safety despite years of commitments.

Powalinsky said he hopes residents will see improvements in investigations and a higher ratio of arrests and convictions. He said the goal is not only to keep up with crime but to stay ahead of it.

Kasun, Nogier, and Powalinsky closed the event by saying the funding will help strengthen public safety as Prince Albert prepares for rising population, business growth, and continued demand on policing resources.