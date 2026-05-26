Province defends July 1 childcare changes amid NDP criticism

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Education is defending upcoming changes to the province’s $10-a-day childcare system, while the NDP says the July 1 changes could create new pressure for families, childcare providers and workers.

Joan Pratchler, the Saskatchewan NDP Shadow Minister for Early Learning and Childcare and Associate Shadow Minister for Education, said the changes could affect part-time and casual spaces, early childhood educator training, shift workers and smaller communities where childcare options are already limited.

“I don’t think the agreement is changing, it’s just how they’re going to implement in Saskatchewan,” Pratchler said.

Pratchler said one of her biggest concerns is how casual and part-time childcare spaces will be funded. She said some providers have relied on funding connected to those spaces to keep their operations financially stable.

“The casual spaces are not going to be funded fully anymore,” she said. “A lot of childcare providers are in a deficit position, and they counted on that full funding for those part-time or casual positions to keep them afloat.”

Pratchler said some providers have told her they may stop taking part-time or casual children if the funding no longer covers the cost of care.

“What some providers have been sharing is that they won’t take casual or part-time children at all,” she said. “Where do those children go? There’s no $10 a day for them.”

Sameema Haque, assistant deputy minister with the Ministry of Education, said the province is not taking funding away from childcare spaces. She said the ministry will continue to fully fund each space once, but will no longer provide duplicate government grants if more than one child uses the same space at different times.

“We are still fully funding each spot,” Haque said. “The government has not taken away any funding.”

Haque said operators can still take part-time and casual children, and the province has not prohibited that.

“The government has not stopped the operators from taking part-time and casual kids,” she said.

She said the province’s goal is to extend affordable childcare to as many families as possible while using public funds responsibly.

“We are committed to $10 a day, and we are fully funding each space once,” Haque said.

The province is also defining $10-a-day childcare as 10 hours of care per day. Haque said operators can charge parents for additional hours if care is needed beyond that, but the province has posted limits on what operators can charge.

“What we’ve done is, we’ve defined $10 a day childcare to be 10 hours of childcare,” Haque said.

Pratchler said that change could affect parents who work longer shifts, including nurses and other shift workers.

“If you’ve got a 12-hour shift, the 10 hours isn’t helpful that much, does it?” she said. “It really erodes the whole notion of $10 a day for childcare.”

Pratchler said families in rural and smaller communities could feel the impact more sharply because they may not have other childcare options nearby.

“In many of the smaller centres, there aren’t any other childcare providers there,” she said. “In some places, the only childcare that is available is the $10 a day program.”

She said childcare is tied directly to whether parents can work.

“Childcare is an economic enabling infrastructure,” Pratchler said. “You need to have it in this day and age.”

Haque said Saskatchewan is at 92 percent of its space development target under the federal-provincial agreement and has about 7,000 spaces currently in development. She said the remaining spaces will be targeted to areas where $10-a-day childcare is not available or where need is high.

“We’re taking a really targeted approach,” she said. “The government remains committed to affordable childcare. The government remains committed to $10 a day.”

Pratchler said waitlists remain a major problem, including in Prince Albert, where she said several providers had high waitlists when she visited earlier.

“When moms and dads don’t have a place where their children can go, how can mom and dad go to work?” she said.

Haque said childcare waitlists in Saskatchewan are difficult to measure because there is no central waitlist system and children may appear on multiple lists, including after they already have childcare.

“Saskatchewan’s wait lists are not standardized in the sense that the same child can show up on 50 wait lists,” Haque said.

She said a centralized IT system could cost around $40 million, and the province has chosen to direct money into affordability and childcare spaces instead.

The changes also include a shift in training funding for early childhood educators. Haque said the province will continue funding tuition-free training seats for ECE Level 1 workers entering the workforce, but will no longer fund tuition-free post-secondary training seats for ECE Level 2 and 3 in the same way.

“The funding isn’t disappearing from the sector, it’s just going into operational spaces that have been built in the sector,” Haque said.

Pratchler said she is concerned about the change because Level 2 and 3 early childhood educators are needed, especially when children require additional support.

“If you have intensive needs or children that need a little bit extra help, you need the higher levels of the childcare providers that have more experience.” she said.

In follow-up information, the ministry said the number of certified ECEs working in the sector increased by 52 percent between March 2021 and the end of 2025, including 84 percent growth in the number of ECE Level 3 workers. The ministry also said the average wage of certified ECEs increased by 43 percent between March 2021 and December 2025.

Pratchler said wages, pensions and benefits remain a concern for workers. She said ECE Level 1 workers can make around $20 an hour.

“If another job comes around that pays more that would be something they would most likely consider,” Pratchler said.

Pratchler said many workers do not have pensions or benefits unless their organization can afford to provide them.

“There’s no incentive to carry on and stay in the career,” Pratchler said. “The government hasn’t addressed that salary grid issue at all. It hasn’t addressed pension and benefits.”

Haque said the province has implemented wage enhancement grants and workforce enhancement grants, but added that childcare providers are private businesses and the government is not the direct employer.

“We are taking these measures to ensure the system is stabilized and sustainable,” Haque said.

Pratchler said the province should pause the July 1 changes and listen more closely to providers, including smaller and home-based operators.

“If you know you’re going over cliffs, just stop already and fix it,” she said.

She said childcare access is no longer just a family issue, but a workforce and economic issue.

“If they don’t have childcare, they can’t get to work,” Pratchler said. “This is not rocket science. This is common sense in 2026.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca