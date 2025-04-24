Province confirms plans to double grant funding for indoor ice surfaces

The provincial government confirmed plans to double the Community Rink Affordability Grant Program from $2,500 to $5,000 per indoor ice surface during an announcement in Prince Albert on Thursday.

Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said the $3.2 million funding increase was approved in the recent provincial budget. She said indoor skating and curling rinks are “go-to places” in their community, and the province wanted to provide more support.

“These facilities allow people to stay active year-round and contribute to our quality of life,” Ross said during the announcement. “When those cold winters keep us indoors, rinks encourage us to venture out of our houses and into a space where we can socialize, enjoy physical activity, or catch the excitement of a hockey game, ringette tournament, or curling match.”

Preliminary figures show 577 indoor ice services received provincial funding in 2024-25, including nine in Prince Albert. The City received $22,500 for those ice surfaces last year. The funds were used to help offset operation, maintenance, and upgrade costs.

“The doubling of it is welcomed and something that we’ve been advocating for through our efforts with SPRA (Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association),” Boulet said. “It’s nice to see that (increase), first off, announced in the election campaign, but then brought to fruition so quickly.”

Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky was also on hand for Thursday’s announcement in the Art Hauser Centre lobby. He said the City was happy to see any increase in funding, and hoped it would set a precedent for other grants.



“Every bit of support we get from the provincial government is critical,” he said.

SPRA President Darcy McLeod was also in Prince Albert for the announcement. He said facilities like skating and curling rinks make communities more attractive places to live and work in, and help with tourism. However, he said many communities need some help to keep them going.

“It’s promising to see an ongoing and increased investment in recreation infrastructure through programs like the Community Rink Affordability Grant,” McLeod told those in attendance. “This funding is a welcome contribution as communities continue to grapple with the escalating operation and maintenance costs of aging parks and recreation infrastructure.”

Local communities like Carrot River are among those who say they will benefit from the increase. In a press release, Town of Carrot River Community Development Manager Miranda Blaber said the funding would allow them to “offset expenses where we need it most.”

“This helps keep the skating rink operational and ensures we can maintain free access to programs for families within our community,” Blaber said in the press release.

The SPRA will begin accepting grant applications for the 2025-26 season in January 2026. Communities, First Nations, schools, and non-profits are eligible for an annual grant per indoor ice surface.