Province commits to match federal contribution for new Convention and Cultural Events Centre in Prince Albert

The Province of Saskatchewan called for additional funding commitments on Monday for the new Convention and Cultural Events Centre in Prince Albert.

Representatives from the province and City of Prince Albert made the announcement at the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre. Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky said it was important to have this support.

“We can’t do it on our own,” Powalinsky said. “What it talks about is a collective and a conscientious effort to support healthy minds, healthy bodies, healthy communities. I can’t state the importance of that enough.”

In a press release the Government of Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to invest in major infrastructure projects that will help meet the needs of growing communities, create new economic opportunities and deliver long-term benefits for the regions they serve. The province has three projects they want the federal government to help fund, once of which is the proposed Prince Albert Convention and Cultural Event Centre.

The other two projects are the Downtown Event and Entertainment District (DEED) in Saskatoon and Battlefords Arena and Event Centre in North Battleford. The Prince Albert event was the first of three announcements by the province throughout the day.

Powalinsky said the convention and cultural centre component is something Prince Albert needs.

“It’s the evolution of PA moving from being a gateway city … to becoming a destination point,” Powalinsky said. “We are a hub, the hub for the north, and we’re the heartbeat of Northern Saskatchewan.

“A project like this certainly checks all the boxes for the federal government, for First Nations partners, for the province and for the city,” he added.

Powalinsky said that that project design is done and the project is ready to go once the funding elements are secured.

“We’re shovel ready. I’ve got a shovel in my office, and we’re at the point where we’re now solidifying commitments. We don’t have a dollar value yet.”

In February, the federal government made a $15 million commitment through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. However, the province has asked for additional

funding through the Build Community Strong Fund, and said it will match any federal contributions made through that fund.

In a letter to the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) Minister Gregor Robertson, Premier Scott Moe formally endorsed the three major regional infrastructure projects seeking funding through the federal government’s Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) – Direct Delivery Stream.

Powalinsky said they would love to see that funding stream move ahead. However, he also acknowledged that the federal government has been a strong supporter of the project so farm.

“Thanks to the province for making their commitment and I can’t stress enough, an additional (thanks) to Minister Robertson from the federal government, the undying support of (Liberal MP) Buckley Belanger who has been a strong advocate and a strong supporter,” Powalinsky said.

Powalinsky said that the city is looking to consolidate commitments to the project.

“The three First Nations communities are lobbying for funds from the federal government, which would tentatively equal a third of the project cost. We don’t have a final cost estimate yet,” Powalinsky said.

As part of its commitment to these projects, the Government of Saskatchewan has informed these cities and the federal government that it is prepared to cost-match federal contributions, up to a maximum of one-third of eligible project costs, should the projects receive funding approval.

Although provincial participation is not required under the BCSF Direct Delivery Stream, Saskatchewan is stepping up with a funding commitment and endorsement of these projects, reflecting the province’s confidence in the role they can play in supporting regional economic activity and community development.

Powalinsky explained that once the shovels are in the ground it would take at least two years to complete the Centre.

Monday’s announcement took place at the wall that would be the entrance to the new part of the project.

Powalinsky said that he was excited to see the project continue to move forward.

“We’re going to have this one facility that’s going to be serving cultural community environmental projects and evacuations, and of course, the world-famous Raiders hockey team,” he said.

Powalinsky said that the next phase will be the City’s third of the project funding.

“We need to start working now on anticipating and maybe lining up potential support should we get the trigger,” he explained. “We need to go to businesses, communities, particularly some of the big supporters because we’re supporting people from the north.”

Powalinsky said that it would make sense to approach large corporations who have employees who come to use Prince Albert for services.

Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross was on hand to represent the provincial government at Monday’s press conference. Ross said the province would contribute one-third of all costs if the federal government provides the another third.

Ross said the new centre would provide many benefits for Prince Albert, the biggest being a place for a wildfire emergency hub.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity and it will really have that strong economic impact,” Ross said.

Ross said that the three announcements coinciding was because all of the projects are worthwhile investments.

“They’re all in the planning phases for projects that will have such a large impact on their communities,” Ross said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca