Province announces new pilot framework aimed at reducing number of derelict buildings

Daily Herald Staff

The provincial government has announced plans for a new pilot framework that would allow participating communities to use municipal-owned derelict buildings for firefighter training exercises.

Environment Minister Travis Keisig said derelict buildings pose a public safety threat while also hindering redevelopment. He said the new framework would give municipalities more flexibility in dealing with them.

“We are making it easier for municipalities to tackle long-standing concerns about derelict buildings, while taking into account the safety of residents and consideration of environmental concerns,” Keisig said in a press release. “This pilot project will be a great example of collaboration that benefits communities across the province.”

Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) President Bill Huber said his organization supports the new framework. Huber said municipalities have raised concerns about the financial burden and safety risks posed by derelict buildings.

“SARM is pleased to hear the provincial government is initiating a pilot program to assist rural municipalities with the removal and remediation of derelict buildings they have been forced to assume title on,” Huber said in a press release. “Rural municipalities want to encourage families to live, work and stay in rural Saskatchewan, and nothing is more discouraging than a surplus of abandoned buildings.”

The provincial government said pilot framework details will be available to municipalities this summer. In a press release, the government also pledged to address “any regulatory or legislative changes required to support this pilot framework.”